How To Watch The Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony – The Hamden Journal

NBCU is going all-in on the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Not only is it broadcasting the event four times in 24 hours on the NBC flagship, it’s promising “full-day coverage” beginning with the first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games opening ceremony. Mike Tirico and Savannah Guthrie will anchor the coverage.

From there, Today will offer reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews beginning at 9 a.m. (All times here are Eastern.)

There will be an “enhanced” rebroadcast of the ceremony at 5 p.m. with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA.

For more on NBCU’s Winter Games offerings, check our How to Watch Guide and our TV Schedule.

See below for a listing of each opportunity to watch the Opening Ceremony.

FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony (NBC, Peacock)

Live broadcast

3 p.m. – Opening Ceremony (NBC, Peacock)

Highlights

5 p.m. – Opening Ceremony (NBC, Peacock)

East Coast primetime rebroadcast

8 p.m. – Opening Ceremony (NBC, Peacock)

West Coast primetime rebroadcast

SATURDAY

12:38 a.m. – Opening Ceremony (NBC)

Rebroadcast