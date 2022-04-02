How To Watch The 64th Annual Grammy Awards On Sunday – The Hamden Journal

It all starts with a song, as the music business axiom reminds us. But if the song remains the same, the ways to watch the 64th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday are multiplying.

The event airs live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8 PM ET/ PM PT, with red carpet coverage beginning an hour earlier. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards, a change from the usual New York/Los Angeles axis. That’s because of the pandemic, which bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row.

The event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is available on CBS for broadcast and cable television watchers, and there will be a live online stream and on-demand versions on Paramount+.

You can also watch the pre-show to the regular ceremony, when about 76 of the 86 awards are handed out. That event, known as the Premiere Ceremony, begins at 3:30 Eastern, 12:30 Pacific and will be available to watch on grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Grammy winner and current nominee LeVar Burton will be hosting the Premiere Ceremony, which is held at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom. Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper and the Isaacs will open the show. Others scheduled to perform include current nominees Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell and Curtis Stewart.

The Grammys can also be streamed for free with a seven-day trail subscription to fuboTV.