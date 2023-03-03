How to watch the 2023 Oscars — via streaming or cable

The 2023 Oscars are nearly upon us. Here’s how to watch or stream the live event — whether you have cable or not. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2023 Oscars are nearly upon us. Do you know how you’re watching the show? The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Indie hit Everything Everywhere All At Once is an especially strong Oscar contender, leading the pack with nominations in 11 categories — including Best Picture. Other Best Picture nominees include All Quiet On the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

We’ve got all the details on when and how to watch the 2023 Oscars, and we’ll keep this article updated with the latest tune-in info. If you’re a cord cutter, plan ahead, since you may need to sign up for a new streaming service to watch the broadcast. And with that, here’s everything you need to know about on how to watch or stream the biggest entertainment awards event of the year.

When and where are the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 8PM ET / 5 PM PT, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

What time is the 2023 Oscars broadcast?

The show starts at 8PM ET / 5PM PT and runs for three hours, until 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT. The red carpet usually begins two hours before the show.

What channel will air the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel as host. ABC is on all cable and satellite packages, and you can also watch it for free on most televisions if you have an antenna.

What channel is ABC on near me?

ABC is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to ABC’s local affiliate channels to find where it’s airing in your location.

Can I watch the 2023 Oscars for free?

You can watch the broadcast for free on your local ABC station, if you have an antenna. You can also sign up for a free trial of many of the streaming services mentioned below — just remember to cancel the subscription when the trial ends.

How can I watch the Oscars if I don’t have cable?

If you don’t have cable or satellite, you can watch the Oscars on streaming providers such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, fubo TV, Hulu plus Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Sling TV is by far the cheapest option if you just want to watch the Oscars. The Blue package that includes ABC is just $45. Unfortunately, however, only select markets will receive ABC. Those regions include:

Sling TV currently does not have a free trial but it is offering a 50 percent off for the first month subscription deal for new users.

Sign up for YouTube TV

A favorite among cord cutters, a YouTube TV subscription starts at $65 a month. This gives you access to over 85 channels plus unlimited DVR recording for up to nine months. If you want to get a taste of YouTube TV to see if you like it, there’s a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

Sign up for YouTube TV

Another excellent choice is Hulu plus Live TV. For $70 a month, you can stream over 80 channels and you get access to Hulu’s slate of original content such as Only Murders in the Building. That $70 a month also includes access to both Disney+ and ESPN+, which makes it even more of a deal. Like YouTube TV, Hulu plus Live TV also has unlimited DVR for up to nine months. Unfortunately, Hulu plus Live TV no longer offers free trials.

Sign up for Hulu plus Live TV

Though Fubo TV tends to focus on sports content, the streaming provider does offer ABC — so you can use it to watch the Oscars. For $75 a month, you can access over 100 other channels, too. Fubo TV also has DVR functionality, but you’ll have to pay for it: $10 for 250 hours or $17 for 1,000 hours. There is a 7-day free trial that you can use to try out the service.

Sign up for Fubo TV

Alternatively, you can try DIRECTV Stream, which also lets you watch more than 75 live TV channels, including ABC. It does cost $75 a month, but you can sign up for a 5-day free trial to see if you like it first.

Sign up for DIRECTV Stream

Can I watch the 2023 Oscars on my mobile device?

Whether you’re planning to watch the 2023 Oscars while you’re on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the game on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The 2023 Oscars will air on the ABC app and ABC.com, but it still requires a subscription to a cable or streaming TV provider for authentication. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

What do I need to stream the game and watch ABC without cable?

You’ll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

How can I watch the Best Picture nominees?

You can watch Oscar favorites like Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans from the comfort of your couch, thanks to streaming services. And those aren’t the only Best Pictures at your fingertips: almost all of the winners from the past nine decades are a mere click away on digital video platforms or streaming services. Here’s our comprehensive list of how to watch top Oscar favorites.