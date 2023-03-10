How To Watch The 2023 Oscars Online Or With Streaming Services – The Hamden Journal

The 95th Oscars are set for Sunday, March 12, with the ceremony to kick off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET live on ABC from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel returns to host for a third time.

The ceremony can also be watched on ABC.com and the ABC app with authentication, and via streaming services carrying ABC including Hulu Live TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV. The show will air in more than 200 countries, organizers the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said (see the full list of international local listings here).

This year, ABC will host the official red carpet pre-show beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. PT with Countdown to the Oscars, with Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh co-hosting.

Laverne Cox will headline E!’s annual red carpet coverage, Live From E!: Oscars, beginning at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m.

RELATED: Oscar Week Party & Events Listings

As for the ceremony, Kimmel will oversee a show in which this year’s award-season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All at Once comes in with a leading 11 nominations including Best Picture, a category that includes Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Tár, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking and All Quiet on the Western Front.

RELATED: The Hamden Journal’s Reviews Of The Best Picture Oscar Nominees

In addition to the 23 competitive categories, four of the five Original Song nominees will perform live, a list that includes Rihanna (“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Diane Warren and Sofia Carson (“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman), David Byrne and Mitski (“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (“Naatu Naatu” from RRR).

Lady Gaga, the fifth nominee for her Top Gun: Maverick song “Hold My Hand,” will not perform on Oscar night owing to her tight schedule filming Joker: Folie à Deux.

RELATED: Listen To All Of This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Original Songs

Announced presenters include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Halle Berry, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Kate Hudson Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Elizabeth Olsen, Deepika Padukone, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, John Travolta, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

Oscar producers also said that Lenny Kravitz will perform a song during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment.

RELATED: Best Picture Oscar Winners Through The Years – Photo Gallery

ABC parent Disney said Friday that it has sold all inventory the telecast, with pricing slightly down from 2022 levels; the company sought between $1.6 million-$2.1 million for a 30-second spot, according to a person close to negotiations.

The Oscar ratings are looking to improve amid mostly declines from their heyday. Last year marked the second least-watched and lowest-rated telecast in Oscars history with an audience of 16.6 million, behind only 2021’s virtual ceremony at 10.4M viewers.