How to watch Tennessee vs. Florida Gators baseball on TV, live stream in SEC title game

The Florida Gators and Tennessee Vols baseball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament championship game on Sunday, May 29.

The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.

Tennessee comes into the contest 52-7 overall. Most recently, Tennessee defeated Kentucky 12-2 in an SEC Tournament semifinal game that started late Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning.

Florida enters the matchup 39-21 overall. On Saturday, the UF Gators beat Texas A&M 9-0 in an SEC Tournament semifinal.

Game time: 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 29

Location: Hoover, Alabama

TV channel: ESPN2 (game will start at ESPNU, will switch over at conclusion of ACC Tournament final)

ESPN2 broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter).

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 143.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Florida radio broadcast | Tennessee radio broadcast

Florida Gators terrestrial radio broadcast: WRUF-AM 850; WJXL-AM 1010

Tony Vitello is the Tennessee Vols baseball head coach. Kevin O’Sullivan is the Florida Gators baseball head coach.

