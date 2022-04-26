How to watch, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be an incredible UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday (kick off, 3pm ET) as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti lock horns at the Etihad Stadium.

City have swept by Sporting Lisbon and battled past Atletico Madrid so far in the knockout round, but this is their biggest challenge. Guardiola knows his time at City will only be deemed a roaring success if he can win the Champions League trophy and this season perhaps represents City’s best chance. The 2020-21 runners up have produced their best form for the big nights in Europe so far this campaign (against PSG and Atletico Madrid in particular) and they will have to do that once again to beat the La Liga leaders who they knocked out at the last 16 stage in 2019-20.

Carlo Ancelotti’s experience side needed extra time to get past Chelsea in the quarterfinals but with Karim Benzema in sensational form up top, Luka Modric pulling the strings in midfield and a solid, dependable squad who have been in this situation so many times before, Real will be ready for the fight. With the La Liga title all but secured, Real can now focus fully on the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live, stream link, and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 26)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live updates

10′ — GOOOOOOOAAALLLL!!!! 2-0, MAN CITY — This time De Bruyne’s on the service, and David Alaba scraps with Gabriel Jesus for the ball only to see it break for the Brazilian. The man who scored four goals against Watford on Saturday makes it five in four days. Wow. What a start.

2′ — GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! — Riyad Mahrez parts the seas on the right side and swerves a ball over a pack of players to a diving Kevin De Bruyne, whose brave header beats the ball just in front of Dani Carvajal’s high kick and it’s 1-0 to City.

2:50pm ET: The lineups see some heavyweights on the bench, as Casemiro, Marco Asensio, and Isco won’t start for Real Madrid and Raheem Sterling, Iljay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish are subs for Man City. Joao Cancelo is suspended for City and Kyle Walker misses out on a start. How much will those absences affect the Premier League leaders.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchemko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

(-215) Manchester City vs Real Madrid (+550). Draw: +360

