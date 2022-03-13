How to watch Sunday’s NBC TV coverage, ESPN+ live streaming coverage

What a wild week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Normally we’d all be enjoying Sunday’s final round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, but lots of rain led to lengthy delays earlier in the week. The first round alone took 55 hours and 16 minutes.

A Monday finish is a certainty, but with the tournament’s three-hole playoff format, there’s a remote chance the “fifth major” spills over to Tuesday.

Hey, at least next week’s PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship, isn’t that far away.

Here’s a look at your viewing options for Sunday at the Players. All times Eastern.

The Players: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Leaderboard

How to watch/listen

Sunday, March 13

TV

NBC: 1-6 p.m. ET

STREAM

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

RADIO

SiriusXM: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET

Third-round action

After they made a rare Sunday cut, the third round will begin at about 2:15 p.m. ET, with golfers playing in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10 tees. They will play as much as they can today but the leaders won’t start their third rounds until about 4 p.m. ET and may only get to the turn before running out of daylight.

Weather

The rain, rain finally went away and there is 0 percent chance of more on Sunday, according to the PGA Tour’s weather report.

The skies will be mostly sunny but the high temperature will only get to 54.

As for that wind: ” Northerly winds could gust over 20mph at times this morning and will shift to the northeast this afternoon and gradually diminish,” according to the report.

Sunset is 7:32 p.m. Saturday’s action was suspended due to darkness at 6:29 p.m. ET.

After Daylight Saving, Sunday will be 7:32 p.m. Saturday’s action was suspended due to darkness at 6:29 p.m. ET.

On Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning hours and into the early afternoon. High temperaturess on Monday should get into the mid-60s.

