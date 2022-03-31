How to watch, stream, start time, date, format, pots, qualified teams

The 2022 World Cup draw (analysis from ProSoccerTalk live show on YouTube) is going to be epic, as the tournament is getting closer and closer.

After years of qualifying, now it is time to focus on who will play who in Qatar in November and December 2022.

With the World Cup to be played from November 21 to December 18 in 2022 in eight stadiums in five cities across Qatar, this is going to be a truly unique tournament as FIFA take their showpiece event to the Middle East for the first time in history.

The fact that they are no clear favorites to win this World Cup make it even more intriguing and that makes getting a good draw in the group stage even more important.

Which group will be the toughest? Which giant will ease through? Where will the upsets be?

We are about to find out all of that as the World Cup draw is here, with full details below on how to watch the draw, the date, start time and more.

How will the World Cup draw work?

The 28 already qualified teams will be allocated according to sporting principles to pots 1 to 4 based on the Men’s World Ranking released on 31 March, 2022 following the conclusion of the international match window.

As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the seven highest-ranked qualified teams from the Men’s World Ranking.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3.

Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

The intercontinental play-offs will be contested on 13-14 June in Qatar, with the AFC representative facing the CONMEBOL representative and the Concacaf representative taking on the OFC representative.

The final team to qualify through the UEFA play-offs will also be determined in the May-June international window due to Ukraine’s playoff game being delayed and Russia being banned from the World Cup due to their invasion of Ukraine.

The draw will start with Pot 1 and end with Pot 4. Each pot will be completely emptied before moving on to the subsequent one.

As per the standard draw procedure, a ball from a team pot will be drawn, followed by a ball from one of the group pots, thus determining the position in which the team will play.

Teams from the same confederation will be kept apart in each of the eight groups with the exception of UEFA, which is represented by 13 teams.

Which teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

CAF: Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon

AFC: Qatar (hosts), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia

CONCACAF: Canada, Mexico, USA

CONMEBEOL: Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Uruguay

OFC: None

UEFA: Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal

Intercontinental playoffs

June 7 – AFC fourth round playoff

UAE vs Australia

June 13/14

Costa Rica vs New Zealand

UAE/Australia vs Peru

Expected pots for World Cup draw (TBC by FIFA on March, 31, 2022)

Pot 1: Qatar, Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana + 2 intercontinental playoff winners, winner of Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine

2022 World Cup draw live, schedule, start time dates

When: Friday, April 1, 2022

Location: Doha, Qatar

Start time: Scheduled to start at 12pm ET

TV channel: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Live updates, analysis: ProSoccerTalk live show on YouTube + Here on NBCSports.com

