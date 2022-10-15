How to watch, stream, or listen to Nebraska at Purdue

Nebraska is back on the road this week for the second straight week.

After wins over Indiana and Rutgers, the Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are set to square off with Purdue (4-2, 2-1) as a double-digit underdog in a game that is a big step up in competition. The winner will earn at least a share of the Big Ten West lead and will be the outright leader if Minnesota beats Illinois (5-1, 2-1) earlier in the day.

Here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Boilermakers on Saturday.