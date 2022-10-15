How to watch, stream, or listen to Nebraska at Purdue

Nebraska is back on the road this week for the second straight week.

After wins over Indiana and Rutgers, the Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are set to square off with Purdue (4-2, 2-1) as a double-digit underdog in a game that is a big step up in competition. The winner will earn at least a share of the Big Ten West lead and will be the outright leader if Minnesota beats Illinois (5-1, 2-1) earlier in the day.

Here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Boilermakers on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)

Where:

Ross-Ade Stadium

West Lafayette, Indiana

When:

Saturday, October 15

6:30 PM

Watch:

BTN

Play-by-Play: Cory Provus

Analyst: Matt Millen

Sidelines: Elise Menaker

Stream:

Listen

Husker Radio Network: Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

Huskers.com and Huskers App

Apple app store I Google Play

