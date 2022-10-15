How to watch, stream, or listen to Nebraska at Purdue

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-10-15 05:00:00 -0500’) }}
football
Nebraska is back on the road this week for the second straight week.
After wins over Indiana and Rutgers, the Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are set to square off with Purdue (4-2, 2-1) as a double-digit underdog in a game that is a big step up in competition. The winner will earn at least a share of the Big Ten West lead and will be the outright leader if Minnesota beats Illinois (5-1, 2-1) earlier in the day.
Here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the Huskers take on the Boilermakers on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)
Where:
Ross-Ade Stadium
West Lafayette, Indiana
When:
Saturday, October 15
6:30 PM
Watch:
BTN
Play-by-Play: Cory Provus
Analyst: Matt Millen
Sidelines: Elise Menaker
Stream:
Listen
Husker Radio Network: Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)
Huskers.com and Huskers App
Apple app store I Google Play
