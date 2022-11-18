How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan Wolverines football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

It’s the week before the big one and Michigan has one more thing it needs to take care of before its full focus can be on Ohio State. The Wolverines will play its final home game of the season against a reeling Illinois program coming off consecutive losses.

Below, here’s how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Huskers on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) vs. Illinois (7-3)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, November 19

12:00 PM

Watch:

ABC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats