How to watch, stream and listen to preseason opener

The 49ers open their three-game preseason slate Friday night against the Green Bay Packers. While there are a slew of roster battles ongoing and a depth chart to iron out, all eyes will be on second-year quarterback Trey Lance in what should be his first preseason start.

Here’s how to catch Lance and the 49ers in action in a game with significantly fewer consequences than the last time they faced the Packers:

Watch: NFL Network and KPIX in the Bay Area

Stream: 49ers.com exclusively on Safari mobile web

Listen: KGO 810 AM and KSAN 107.7 FM The Bone in the Bay Area

Spanish radio: 49ers.com

Parking opens: 2:00pm

Gates open (season ticket holders): 2:30pm

Gates open (all other tickets): 3:00pm

Kickoff: 5:30pm

