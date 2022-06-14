How to watch, start time, stream link, lineup

The United States men’s national team readies itself for a trip to El Salvador on Tuesday in the toughest game of its CONCACAF Nations League group stage

The USMNT also can get a measure of revenge from September’s thoroughly disappointing 0-0 draw at San Salvador in World Cup qualifying, one without Christian Pulisic and starting a front three not called up for the summer.

[ MORE: Darwin Nunez nears Liverpool move ]

The rematch on U.S. soil ended with a slim USMNT win, though the Yanks were much better but without finish from forwards, an issue that has reared its head several times this season.

Jesus Ferreira didn’t have a good day that day, but was very good Friday when he bagged four goals against Grenada in the CNL opener.

More USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,… Ranking which U.S. cities should host 2026 World Cup games USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, World Cup

How to watch El Salvador vs USMNT live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 pm ET Tuesday (June 14)

All-time series leader: El Salvador – 0 wins, USA – 20 wins, Draws – 5

Current FIFA rankings: USA – 15th, El Salvador– 74th

TV channel/streaming: FS1, TUDN, Univision

[ MORE: U.S. Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with USWNT, USMNT ]

El Salvador provides another chance to finish chances

The USMNT has a tremendous history of success against El Salvador, a nation that has only cracked FIFA’s top-50 once (2012) and even then lost its next match versus the Americans by a blowout 5-1.

El Salvador continues to build on its CONCACAF World Cup qualifying finalist status, hoping to get to the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. That World Cup is likely to feature an expanded field and an odd qualifying structure for the three hosts.

Los Cuzcatlecos have played four times since the end of their World Cup dreams, losing to Guatemala and beating Panama on U.S. soil, beating Grenada 3-1 at home and drawing the same side away from Estadio Cuzcatlan.

Story continues

Clean sheets are also very rare for El Salvador, and if this could be a good chance for the USMNT to get finishing practice even away from home. So, yes, it’s reasonable to expect goals and progress from this tournament game in San Salvador.

How will the USMNT line up vs El Salvador (Projection vs reality)?

Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Walker Zimmerman, and Brenden Aaronson all seem likely to return to the Starting XI after being kept from the Starting XI if not rested entirely versus Grenada.

Aaron Long and Jesus Ferreira may also start on the bench as the only players to start all three games in this international window.

Will it be Ethan Horvath or Sean Johnson between the sticks, or might Matt Turner get his third start in four for the USMNT?

Here’s what we projected before the game:

Horvath

Yedlin – Zimmerman – Carter-Vickers – Robinson

Adams – Musah – McKennie

Pulisic – Weah – Aaronson

Here’s what we got.

Reggie Cannon starts instead of DeAndre Yedlin, while Aaron Long is next to “CCV” in placwe of Walker Zimmerman.

Haji Wright is the center forward, while Tim Weah moves to the wing and Brenden Aaronson is in the midfield instead of Weston McKennie.

Not our best day in the prediction booth!

Latest transfer news

Darwin Nunez deal is done; Liverpool will pay up to $105 million Liverpool transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates Tottenham transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

El Salvador vs USMNT live: How to watch, start time, stream link, lineup originally appeared on NBCSports.com