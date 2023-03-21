How to watch No. 5 Arkansas vs Southeast Missouri State, starting pitchers

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-2) are set to host Southeast Missouri State (10-12 for a midweek matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday.

Coming off of three straight weekend sweeps, the Diamond Hogs are winners of 13 games in a row. SEMO swept Western Illinois over the weekend, and the two teams went 14 innings in Sunday’s 8-7 win for the Redhawks.

Tuesday’s game will mark the end of an 18-game homestand for the Razorbacks, the longest homestand since 1982 when the Hogs played 22 straight games at George Cole Field. Arkansas’ 13-game win streak is its longest in-season winning streak since 2010.

Freshman right-hander Ben Bybee will get his third start on the mound this season for Arkansas. In last Wednesday’s win over UNLV, Bybee threw five innings of scoreless ball. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three in the outing.

SEMO will start freshman righty Eddie White, who gave up three earned runs on four hits in three innings in last Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to Missouri State.

Below are details on how to watch/listen, notes and more. HawgBeat will also provide live inning-by-inning updates once the game is underway.