How to watch No. 5 Arkansas vs Southeast Missouri State, starting pitchers

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-2) are set to host Southeast Missouri State (10-12 for a midweek matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday.
Coming off of three straight weekend sweeps, the Diamond Hogs are winners of 13 games in a row. SEMO swept Western Illinois over the weekend, and the two teams went 14 innings in Sunday’s 8-7 win for the Redhawks.
Tuesday’s game will mark the end of an 18-game homestand for the Razorbacks, the longest homestand since 1982 when the Hogs played 22 straight games at George Cole Field. Arkansas’ 13-game win streak is its longest in-season winning streak since 2010.
Freshman right-hander Ben Bybee will get his third start on the mound this season for Arkansas. In last Wednesday’s win over UNLV, Bybee threw five innings of scoreless ball. He gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three in the outing.
SEMO will start freshman righty Eddie White, who gave up three earned runs on four hits in three innings in last Wednesday’s 7-3 loss to Missouri State.
Below are details on how to watch/listen, notes and more. HawgBeat will also provide live inning-by-inning updates once the game is underway.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (18-2) vs Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-12)
When: 3 p.m. CT Tuesday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
Stream/Online: SEC Network+ (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Pitching Matchup
SEMO RHP Eddie White (0-1, 4.15 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (1-0, 2.35 ERA)
Notes
~ Arkansas moved up two spots to No. 5 in the D1Baseball rankings this week. Here’s where the Hogs rank in all of the major polls:
Collegiate Baseball – No. 3
NCBWA – No. 3
Perfect Game – No. 3
USA Today Coaches – No. 3
D1Baseball – No. 5
Baseball America – No. 6
~ Arkansas is 10-5 all-time against SEMO, including a 6-2 mark under head coach Dave Van Horn. All 15 meetings between the Razorbacks and Redhawks have taken place in Fayetteville. The two teams last met in 2021 for a four-game weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium, which the Razorbacks swept.
~ Arkansas is off to an 18-2 overall start through its first 20 games of the 2023 season. With a win in Tuesday’s midweek showdown against the Redhawks, the Razorbacks would improve to 19-2 overall for the first time since 2012. That season, Arkansas won 46 games and advanced to the College World Series for the seventh time in program history.
~ The Razorbacks are 5-0 in midweek games this season. Including Tuesday’s midweek contest against SEMO, eight midweek games remain on Arkansas’ 2023 regular-season schedule. Last year, Arkansas nearly went undefeated in midweek games for the first time since 2005, finishing 10-1.
