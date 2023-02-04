How to watch: No. 4 Alabama basketball travels to LSU

After recording its biggest win in the Nate Oats era earlier this week, No. 4 Alabama basketball will look for a repeat performance against an LSU team it has already blown out this season. The Crimson Tide trounced the Tigers 106-66 inside Coleman Coliseum last month. Saturday it will attempt to complete the regular-season sweep on the road inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Alabama is aiming to start SEC play 10-0 for just the third time in program history while LSU is hoping to snap a nine-game losing streak. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 4 Alabama (19-3, 9-0 in the SEC) at LSU (12-10, 1-8) When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 4 Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Watch: ESPNU (play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald; analyst: Daymeon Fishback; Sideline: Alyssa Lang) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Tom Stipe)

Alabama projected starting lineup

Jaden Bradley: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, freshman Stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 42.2% FG, 35.3% 3-pt Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 13.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.3% FG, 36.4% 3-pt Brandon Miller: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, freshman Stats: 19.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 45.9% FG, 44.7% 3-pt Noah Clowney: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, freshman Stats: 9.9 ppg, 8.4, rpg, 0.8 apg, 47.6% FG, 25.7% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, sophomore Stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.5, rpg, 0.6 apg, 59.6% FG

LSU projected starting lineup

Justice Wiliams: 6-foot, 175 pounds, sophomore Stats: 3.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 35.8% FG, 17.4% 3-pt Adam Miller: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, redshirt sophomore Stats: 12.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 34.7% FG, 31.7% 3-pt Cam Hayes: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 7.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 46.7% FG, 36.5% 3-pt Derek Fountain: 6-foot-10, 225 pounds, junior Stats: 7.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.7 apg, 53.4% FG, 18.2% 3-pt K.J. Williams: 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, senior Stats: 17.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 49.3% FG, 42.9% 3-pt

Welch’s shooting woes

Dom Welch is beginning to find his footing after a calf injury kept him out of the first 12 games of the season. Now Alabama’s hoping his shot will start to fall. Welch, a transfer from St. Bonaventure, is shooting just 14.3% from the floor, including just 3 of 22 (13.6%) from beyond the arc. Those are puzzling numbers for a senior who has shot 40.2% from the floor and 36.7% from deep over his career. “The injury didn’t help him because he was really shooting the ball well in practice, as well anybody on the team before he was out for that extended time,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “I think he’s just got to get back to feeling comfortable and get reps up. He’s got to get in the gym and shoot.” Outside of his shooting struggles, Welch as been a solid contributer off the bench. The 6-foot-5 guard recorded a season-high five rebounds last time out against Vanderbilt and has been one of the Crimson Tide’s best defenders on the perimeter this season. Friday, Oats said its only a matter of time before his shot follows. “The good thing with him is he’s productive in everything else,” Oats said. “He’s playing hard on defense. He’s rebounding. He’s a veteran with experience. He’s just not making shots for whatever reason right now, but he’s got four years of college experience at making them at almost a 40% clip.”

Don’t take the Tigers for granted

Alabama lit up the scoreboard during its previous meeting against LSU, hitting 20 shots from beyond the arc, including 14 in the first half, during a 106-66 victory inside Coleman Coliseum. However, Oats believes the blowout was a bit deceiving. Friday the head coach warned his team not to take the Tigers for granted, reminding them last month’s game was closer than it looked after the Tide’s hot start. “The last thing I told them in video this morning is that the second-half score was 47-44,” Oats said. “It’s great we came out and hit 14 3s in the first half, but we didn’t play very well in the second half. Our defense wasn’t good. It was pretty much an even game the entire second half. And we’re playing on the road this time. I think we’ve got to play better, to be honest with you.” LSU went 21-for-24 from the free-throw line in the second half. The Tigers also saw Cam Hayes shoot 4 of 5, including 2 of 2 from deep after the break. “They’ve got some shooters who can make shots, and one way to get upset is to give shooters open looks,” Oats said. “We can’t be giving their shooters open looks.”

Game notes