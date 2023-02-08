How to watch: No. 3 Alabama basketball hosts Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s record-setting season continues on Wednesday when it hosts Florida on Wednesday. The No. 3 team in the country is looking to improve to 11-0 in SEC play for the second time in program history, following in the footsteps of the 1955-56 Crimson Tide who went 14-0 that season. Alabama is also looking to set the program record for the best record through 24 games as a 21-3 stretch would mark the first time it had done that since the 1975-76 season. In order to accomplish those feats, Alabama will have to defeat Florida which is coming off an upset win over Tennessee last week. “They are the 10th defense in the country on Kenpom, so our offense gonna get tested, but I think we’ve had two good days of practice,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday. “We’re getting good production from our bench. This is gonna be a big test for us. It’s a big home game for us coming down the wire. We don’t have that many more home games left. So hopefully we can get the crowd to come out, and hopefully, the student section will be packed. We don’t have too many more left here in Coleman after this one.” Here’s everything you need to know as Alabama hosts Florida.

How to watch

Who: Florida (13-10, 6-4 in the SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (20-3, 10-0 in the SEC) When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 8 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: ESPN2 (play-by-play: Tom Hart; analyst: Jimmy Dykes) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Tom Stipe)

Alabama’s projected starters

Jaden Bradley: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, freshman Stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.3 apg, 41.3% FG, 31.6% 3-pt Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 13.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 41.2% FG, 38.3% 3-pt Brandon Miller: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, freshman Stats: 18.8ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.2% FG, 45.7% 3-pt Noah Clowney: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, freshman Stats: 10.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 0.8 apg, 48.7% FG, 25.6% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, sophomore Stats: 5.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.6 apg, 60.6% FG

Florida’s projected starters

Kyle Lofton: 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, senior Stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 42.8% FG, 31.9% 3-pt Myreon Jones: 6-foot-3, 177 pounds, senior Stats: 5.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 33.6% FG, 28.4% 3-pt Will Richard: 6-foot-4, 200\6 pounds, sophomore Stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 47.1% FG, 41.1% 3-pt Alex Fudge: 6-foot-9, 194 pounds, sophomore Stats: 6.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.4 apg, 43.0% FG, 32.3% 3-pt Colin Castleton: 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, senior Stats: 15.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 50.0% FG, 14.3 3-pt

Alabama’s strength off the bench

Jumbling lineups due to injury is not an ideal situation. It can disrupt chemistry, short-circuit the offense and scramble defensive rotations. Or it can become a catalyst for something every championship team needs — depth. Alabama used this season to build a deeper rotation after Nimari Burnett and Dom Welch missed time due to injuries. Oats was vocal that this year’s team had more depth than it did last year, citing if players didn’t play well, he couldn’t easily substitute players into the game off the bench. This season, the Crimson Tide needed its bench scoring 31 points in its 79-69 win over a pesky LSU team on Saturday. “I think over the last five contests, I think our bench is averaging 34 points a game,” Oats said. “So when you get that kind of production off your bench, sometimes if you have a tough start to the game, you may get a boost. Quinerly come in and get you going. Nimari comes in and gets you a couple of shots like he did at LSU. Rylan comes in and gets something going for us like that. “It’s been good to have production off the bench. It’s great to have spirited, competitive practices, especially since we played Saturday, we don’t play till Wednesday, so Sunday’s off. So we kind of really got after it Monday. It wasn’t the day after an off day, and it wasn’t the day before a game. I thought we really got better on Monday in some stuff that we weren’t very good at on Saturday.”

Games notes