How to watch New Year’s Eve 2022 ball drop, performances and more

Whether you prefer to celebrate New Year’s Eve from the comfort of your home or you’re out and about with friends and family, the chances of you catching a glimpse of the classic Times Square ball drop at midnight on TV are pretty high.

This tradition is more than 100 years old, dating all the way back to 1907 when the ball first dropped at One Times Square in New York City. Now, nearly 120 years later, there are more ways than ever to watch this celebratory NYE tradition, even if you’re not in Times Square.

Last year, Times Square had a socially distanced party with limited access. This year, Mayor de Blasio announced there will be a scaled-back Times Square New Year’s Eve, with “additional protections in place to ensure a safe celebration.”

Attendees must show proof of full vaccination with valid photo identification while remaining fully outdoors. Attendees will also be required to wear masks. The viewing areas will have restricted limits for the number of attendees in each section.

If you’re wondering how to watch the ball drop or how to stream New Year’s Eve specials, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of options, from the traditional “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” to a new must-watch NBC broadcast with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, and a pre-game show from our own Hoda and Jenna!

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”

Time: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET

Channel: NBC

How to stream: Audiences can watch this party in the USA on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.

Host: Miley Cyrus will host this special live from Miami with guest star Pete Davidson.

Performances & more: This special will host performances from legendary artists like Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow…and more surprises to come!

“2021: It’s Toast! with Hoda and Jenna”

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

How to stream: Audiences can watch on Peacock on any device that streams, or live on NBC.

Story continues

Hosts: TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will lead this live NYE special, along with some special guest appearances (hint hint, maybe some other TODAY hosts.)

Performances & more: “2021: It’s Toast!” will have special guest appearances from Lisa Vanderpump, Howie Mandel, Michael Bublé, TikTok star Noodle the pug, and more!

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022”

Time: 8 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET

Channel: ABC

How to stream: Watch “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live on TV or on the ABC website and app. You can also watch on the Hulu+ app or ABC’s YouTube TV. (Both require subscriptions.)

Host: Ryan Seacrest returns to this classic NYE special, with other special co-hosts like Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy.

Performances & more: You can count on J. Lo for some stellar performances, as well as performances from Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Jimmie Allen, Nelly, and more.

“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen”

Time: 8 p.m. EST to 12:30 a.m. EST

Channel: CNN

How to stream: Watch it on CNN, or on the CNNgo app from most devices.

Host: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will do the countdown to 2022.

Performances & more: Global pop star Katy Perry will headline, featuring performances and appearances from other A-listers like William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, and more.

Other Ways to Livestream

Even if watching a full NYE special isn’t in the cards for you and your loved ones this year, you can still take an opportunity to watch the celebratory ball drop live on these different platforms.

Interested in a VR experience for New Year’s? The owner of One Times Square (the building where the ball drop is held) has you covered. Download the VNYE app to get 360-degree views of Times Square live, and play NYE-themed games with friends.