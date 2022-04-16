How to watch, live stream this weekend’s spring football games

The 2022 United States Football League season finally kicks off this weekend featuring four exciting games all taking place at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. First, on Saturday, April 16 the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions will battle it out at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Sunday, April 17 the Houston Gamblers take on the Michigan Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Then at 4:00 p.m., it’s the Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers (USA Network). The Tampa Bay Bandits will face the Pittsburgh Maulers to cap off the night at 8:00 p.m.

All regular season games will take place in Birmingham, Alabama at two venues: Protective Stadium and Legion Field. Playoff and championship games will be contested at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

See below for the complete 2022 USFL week one schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream each game.

2022 USFL Week 1 Schedule:

Saturday, April 16

Sunday, April 17

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers – 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers – 4:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers – 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1

