How to watch LIV Golf's Invitational in Chicago: Start times, dates, more

The United States is hosting yet another LIV Golf tournament – this time in The Windy City.

This will be the fifth edition in LIV Golf’s 2022 Invitational Series, and so far the United States has hosted three events, including one in Portland, Ore., one in Bedminster, N.J., and one in Bolton, Mass. Now, Chicago will host the fourth.

Before we get into the nitty gritty of the tournament, let’s first take a look at how to watch the tournament, start times and more. Here’s everything you need to know before the competition begins on Friday:

When is LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?

LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago will be taking place from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18.

The event will take place at Rich Harvest Farms Golf.

What are the tee times for LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago?

The Invitational in Chicago has start times set for 12:15 p.m. ET, but gates open at 9 a.m. ET if you’re planning on attending the big-energy event.

The tournament will feature “shotgun starts” which means that all 12 teams will start their rounds on different holes.

How to watch LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago

You can watch the fifth edition of the LIV series on LIVGolf.com or on LIV Golf’s YouTube and Facebook.

How many LIV golfers are competing at the Invitational in Chicago?

Just like all the other LIV events in the series, the competition will feature 48 players in 12 teams.

How much can LIV golfers make at the Invitational in Chicago?

LIV golfers will be competing for a purse of $25 million in total.

The winner will go home with $4 million, the second place winner will take home $2.125 million and the third place winner will receive $1.5 million.

The minimum payout for the participants at the Chicago event is $120,000. Therefore, whoever comes in 48th place will receive this amount.

When and where is the next LIV Golf event?

The next LIV Golf event after Chicago will take place in Bangkok at the Stonehill course. It is slated to take place from Oct. 7-9.

After Bangkok, LIV Golf will head to Jeddah. The final tournament for 2022 will be held in Miami.

To check out the plans for LIV Golf in 2023, click here.