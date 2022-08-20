How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week Two of the 2022 NFL preseason. The Steelers have traveled south to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this week and fans should be excited to see rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in a larger role with the starters.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickoff: Saturday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Weather: Clear with temps in the 80s

National television: NFL Network and NFL+

Announcers: Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch on the local broadcast

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

List

Steelers training camp: Takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire