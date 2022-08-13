How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their three-game preseason slate on Saturday with a tilt against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City.

The final outcome of this game doesn’t hold any meaning for the regular season, but it’ll be an important game for every player that is trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will see the most action of the preseason during this particular game, with the starters set to only play one quarter for Kansas City.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

When: Saturday, Aug. 13, Noon CT.

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

National TV: NFL Network

Local TV: KSHB-TV (NBC Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, Matt McMullen and Kimmi Chex

Referee:

Tra Blake

Opponent wire site:

Bears Wire

2022 Preseason Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Saturday, Aug. 13 at Chicago Bears Noon CT 2 Saturday, Aug. 20 vs. Washington Commanders 3:00 p.m. CT 3 Thursday, Aug. 25 vs. Green Bay Packers 7:00 p.m. CT

