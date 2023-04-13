How to watch Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs

The No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) will take on the No. 5 seed New York Knicks (47-35) in the first (non-Play-In-Tournament) round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The Knicks won the regular season matchup against the Cavs 3-1, but Cleveland will have homecourt advantage in the series as the higher seed, meaning games 1, 3, 5 and 7 (if necessary) will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The upstart Cavs leaned on a stout defense throughout the 2022-23 season, finishing with a league-best 110.6 defensive rating. That defense will aim to slow down Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and the high-octane Knicks, who finished third in the league in offensive rating at 117.8.

This showdown is poised to be among the more even matchups in the first round of this year’s NBA playoffs, certainly in the Eastern Conference side of the bracket. Here’s what you need to know about it:

What day is Game 1 of the Cavs vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs series?

Game 1 between the Cavs and Knicks is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 15.

What time is tipoff for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 1?

Tipoff time for the opener of the Cavs and Knicks playoff series is slotted for 6 p.m. ET.

Where is Game 1 of the Cavs vs. Knicks series being played?

Game 1 of the opening round series will be played on the Cavs’ home court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Cavs vs. Knicks first-round NBA playoffs schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15, Knicks at Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, April 18, Knicks at Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 21, Cavaliers at Knicks, Madison Square Garden, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, Cavaliers at Knicks, Madison Square Garden, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Date, time, channel TBA)*

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Madison Square Garden (Date, time, channel TBA)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Date, time, channel TBA)*

* if necessary

How can I watch Game 1 of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks playoff series on TV?

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Game 1 matchup between the Cavs and Knicks will be broadcast live on ESPN.

How can I stream Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs between the Cavs and Knicks?

Game 1 of the series can be streamed online via Watch ESPN, but an ESPN+ account or cable login is required.

How can I listen to Cavs vs. the Knicks on the radio?

The game will air locally on 1100-AM (WTAM) and 100.7-FM (WMMS).

It will also be broadcast on these stations:

Akron – WAKR 1590 AM

Akron – WAKR 93.5 FM

Ashtabula – WZOO 102.5 FM

Canton – WHBC 1480 AM

Celina – WCSM 1350 AM

Celina – WCSM 96.7 FM

Cleveland – WTAM 1100 AM

Cleveland – WMMS 100.7 FM

Cleveland – WTAM 106.9 FM

Columbus – WJYD 107.1 FM

Dover / New Philadelphia – WJER 100.9 FM

Dover / New Philadelphia – WJER 1450 AM

Fostoria – WFOB 105.7 FM

Fostoria – WFOB 1430 AM

Lima – WIMA 1150 AM

Lorain / Elyria – WEOL 930 AM

Lorain / Elyria – WEOL 100.3 FM

Lorain – SPANISH – WNZN 89.1 FM

Mansfield – WRGM 1440 AM

Mansfield – WRGM 106.7 FM

Marietta – WMOA 1490 AM

Marietta – WMOA 101.3 FM

Norwalk – WLKR 95.3 FM

Painesville – WABQ 1460 AM

St Mary, WV – WJAW 630 AM

St Mary, WV – WJAW 92.9 FM

Sandusky – WLEC 1450 AM

Sandusky – WLEC 93.5 FM

Wooster – WQKT 104.5 FM

Youngstown – WNIO 1390 AM

Who are the Cavs radio broadcasters?

Tim Alcon (play-by-play)

Jim Chones (game analyst)

Mike Snyder (pregame, halftime shows)

When was the last time the Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs?

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue calls to his players during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

After notching 51 wins during the 2022-23 regular season, this will be the first time the Cavs suit up in the playoffs since they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals under then-coach Tyronn Lue. The 2017-18 team also had a pretty good local player named LeBron James.

J.B. Bickerstaff is the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the helm for the New York Knicks is former Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau.

