How To Watch Final Four 2023 On TV And Online – The Hamden Journal

March Madness is bleeding into April, with the NCAA Men’s Final Four games set for Saturday and the championship tilt on Monday. Here’s a guide on how to watch the San Diego State-Florida Atlantic and Connecticut-Miami matchups ahead of the title game.

The San Diego State Aztecs (No. 5 seed in the South bracket) and Florida Atlantic Owls (No. 9, East) tip off at 3:09 p.m. PT Saturday, followed by the UConn Huskies (No. 4, West) and Miami Hurricanes (No. 5, Midwest) at 6:49 p.m. The winners will square off at 6 p.m. PT Monday.

All three games will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from NRG Stadium in Houston. Westwood One will air all three games on radio, and SiriusXM will carry them on its College Sports Radio channel.

It’s been a upset-filled couple of weeks. After a No. 1 seed won the past five NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournaments, not only is this the first Final Final since 2011 without a top seed, its the first ever where none reached the Elite Eight. Also notable: Only one of the four remaining schools has won a hoops title: UConn has four, most recently in 2014. Coincidentally, the Huskies beat the Aztecs in the Sweet 16 en route to a 2011 title.

And it’s the inaugural Final Four appearance for SDSU, Florida Atlantic and Miami. The Aztecs have only one NCAA national sports title in the school’s 126-year history — a 1973 volleyball crown — and Florida Atlantic has none. In fact, the Owls had never won a single hoops tournament game until this year; its only previous trip to the Big Dance was a first-round loss to Alabama in 2002.

Miami has made the Sweet 16 twice before, in 2000 and 2013, but lost both games. The Hurricanes have a history as a football powerhouse, with national five titles from 1983-2001, and also has NCAA four baseball crowns. Along with the Huskies’ four March Madness titles, it has made the Final Four 10 times