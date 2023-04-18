How to watch ‘Continental Clasico’ friendly, roster

The United States men’s national team roster is set for what the federations are calling the “Continental Clasico” against Mexico in Glendale, Arizona (Watch en Espanol via Peacock Premium at 10pm ET on Wednesday).

The roster is heavy on Major League Soccer players since it’s occurring outside of the FIFA international window, with AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, Louisville City’s Joshua Wynder and FC Juarez’s Alan Sonora the only non-MLS players on the list.

Dest’s name is the biggest surprise, less so when considering that Milan has not been using the Barcelona loanee.

[ MORE: USWNT wins behind Alana Cook’s distance goal ]

There are a lot of other familiar names, including World Cup roster members Kellyn Acosta, Walker Zimmerman, Sean Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, and Jesus Ferreira.

Toronto FC’s Johnson (11 caps) is the only player with USMNT action amongst the goalkeepers, where Inter Miami’s Drake Callender and FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano complete the grouping.

Full roster, after the jump:

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico en Espanol

Streaming en Español: Peacock Premium

USMNT 23-man roster for Continental Clasico versus Mexico

(caps in parenthesis)

Goalkeepers

Sean Johnson, Toronto FC (11)

Drake Callender, Inter Miami (0)

Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (0)

Defenders

DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (77)

Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (39)

Aaron Long, LAFC (31)

Sergino Dest, AC Milan (24)

Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (22)

Shaq Moore, Nashville (17)

Julian Gressel, Vancouver Whitecaps (2)

Joshua Wynder, Louisville City (0)

Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United (0)

Midfielders

Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (57)

Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (32)

Jackson Yueill, San Jose Earthquakes (16)

James Sands, NYCFC (7)

Alan Sonora, FC Juarez (2)

Aidan Morris, Columbus Crew (2)

Forwards

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (51)

Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (50)

Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (17)

Brandon Vazquez, FC Cincinnati (2)

Cade Cowell, San Jose Earthquakes (2)

