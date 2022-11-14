How to watch Canada’s matches vs. Belgium, Croatia, Morocco

The Canadian men’s soccer team is making just its second-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022, and excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

Canada last qualified for the event in 1986, losing all three matches in the group stage and failing to score a goal. This version of the team is equipped with a superstar in Alphonso Davies, plus other talented contributors like Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. You can find a full breakdown of the roster here.

Getting out of Group F won’t be an easy task, as Canada was drawn with second-ranked Belgium, 12th-ranked Croatia and 22nd-ranked Morocco. Canada is currently ranked 41st, making them a long shot to reach the Round of 16.

Here’s how you can watch Canada’s matches as they look to make a Cinderella run in the tournament.

Canada kicks off its World Cup schedule on Nov. 23 against Belgium. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Group stage

Match 1: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Opponent: Belgium

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CTV and TSN

How to stream: TSN.ca

Canada will be thrown right into the fire to begin the 2022 World Cup, taking on a Belgium squad with championship aspirations. Belgium is coming off a third-place finish in 2018 and will be hoping to bring home the top prize this time as its aging star players reach the end of their international careers.

Match 2: Sunday, Nov. 27

Opponent: Croatia

Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: CTV and TSN

How to stream: TSN.ca

Things won’t get much easier for Canada in their second match, as Croatia finished runner-up to France in 2018. Midfielder Luka Modric won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and will look to replicate that performance in Qatar.

Match 3: Thursday, Dec. 1

Opponent: Morocco

Start time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: CTV and TSN

How to stream: TSN.ca

Morocco isn’t the heavyweight that Belgium and Croatia are, but the African side cannot be taken lightly. The team features a strong group of attackers but its midfield might have trouble with some of the star power in the rest of the group.

