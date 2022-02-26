How To Watch Biden’s First State Of The Union Address To Congress – The Hamden Journal

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The speech comes as Biden — and the nation — face a host of generational crises including a burgeoning war in Ukraine, an ever-shifting pandemic and the overarching threat of climate change. It will mark Biden’s second address to a joint session of Congress.

A broad swath of networks will be carrying the speech as well as offering analysis and reaction. See below for a breakdown of the expected coverage. You can also watch the President’s speech via the video embedded below.

CBS will deliver coverage and analysis of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address and the Republican response across all platforms. Primetime coverage includes a CBS News Special Report on the CBS flagship network from 9-11 p.m. ET. The special report will be led by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell. Alternately, the CBS News Streaming Network will feature coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET. CBS News’ coverage on all platforms, including NBC News Now and will include extensive reporting and analysis before and after the speech, in addition to reporting from correspondents in D.C.

CNBC‘s senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche will provide coverage throughout CNBC Business Day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shepard Smith will anchor CNBC Special Report: The State of the Union from 8 to 10:30 p.m. ET. The CNBC.com politics team will also live blog Biden’s speech.

CSPAN will have live coverage of President Biden’s address beginning at 8 p.m ET. The speech itself will be available on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and the FREE C-SPAN Now app. The Republican response will also be available live on the C-SPAN networks following Biden’s address. C-SPAN will also feature viewer reaction.

Fox‘s broadcast network will feature FNC’s John Roberts anchoring separate live coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Analysis will be provided by Fox News host and former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) as well as Fox News contributor and former Obama administration official Marie Harf. FNC’s Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide reports and reaction live from Capitol Hill.

Fox News Channel‘s State of the Union coverage will be co-anchored by Special Report’s Bret Baier along with The Story‘s Martha MacCallum. The network’s coverage will begin at 8:55 p.m. ET and include contributions from America’s Newsroom co-anchor Dana Perino, senior political analyst Brit Hume, and The Five co-host and former Democratic congressman Harold Ford Jr. Additionally, White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram will offer live reports from the White House and Statuary Hall. FNC will also include the Republican response from D.C. Special editions of Hannity and The Ingraham Angle will be presented live at 11 p.m. ET and 12 a.m. ET, respectively. On Wednesday morning, America’s Newsroom will break down overnight reaction. Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and Fox Audio will also provide multiplatform coverage of the address.

MSNBC welcomes back Rachel Maddow to lead its night-of coverage with Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace starting at 8 p.m. ET. The group will return for analysis featuring a panel of experts following President Biden’s speech. The network’s special coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET with Morning Joe with reporting, analysis and a preview from top political reporters. José Díaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson will then pick up the baton with coverage on MSNBC Reports.On Wednesday, MSN’s coverage continues with Morning Joe through MSNBC Reports.

NBC‘s Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will lead NBC News’ coverage live from Washington, D.C. starting at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. Holt and Guthrie will be joined by Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell. Ahead of the address, Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Washington, D.C. The following morning, Guthrie will anchor Today from the Nation’s Capital.

Peacock will kick off live coverage with The Choice With MSNBC featuring Zerlina Maxwell on Zerlina starting at 6 p.m. ET. Maxwell and her guests will break down the State of the Union through the lenses of racial reckoning, the ongoing pandemic and women’s rights in America. The Mehdi Hasan Show will provide comprehensive coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET and return immediately following the address with reaction and analysis. Then it’s back to Zerlina at 8 p.m. ET. After the address, coverage will continue into the 11 p.m. hour, with guests Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), presidential historian Michael Beschloss, and former speechwriter to President Obama David Litt.

Telemundo‘s Julio Vaqueiro will lead Noticias Telemundo’s coverage live from Washington, D.C. Vaqueiro will anchor a special edition of the network’s 6:30 p.m. newscast and host a news special from 9-11 p.m. ET which will feature in-depth reporting and analysis. Coverage ahead of the address on Tuesday will include reports on Telemundo’s morning show, hoyDía.

