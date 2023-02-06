How To Watch Biden’s Address – The Hamden Journal

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday: “The president will underscore the progress we have made during one of the most challenging times…in history.”

The speech will be carried live at 9 p.m. ET by every major broadcast and most cable news outlets. It can also be livestreamed via the player embedded below. The Republican response to Biden’s address, delivered directly after, will also be available via the player.

This is Biden’s first address to a divided Congress and Kevin McCarthy’s first State of the Union as Speaker of the House.

NETWORK COVERAGE PLANS ON TV & ONLINE

ABC News will have special coverage of the 2023 State of the Union and the Republican response from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. ET on ABC, and streaming on ABC News Live.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead primetime coverage from Washington, D.C., with ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and many more.

Muir will anchor a special edition of World News Tonight, and Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline from Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have special pre- and post-coverage.

CBS News and Stations will deliver coverage and analysis of Biden’s address and the Republican response across all its broadcasts and platforms.

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor the multiplatform coverage from Washington, D.C., and be joined in studio by CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson, Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa and many others.

The CBS News Streaming Network will feature coverage on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m., ET. Primetime coverage begins at 8 p.m., ET, on CBS News Streaming and continues with a CBS News Special Report on streaming and on the CBS Television Network from 9-11 p.m., ET.

CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News and Face the Nation will also provide coverage.

CBS Newspath will provide coverage of the address to its 200+ affiliates nationwide while CBS News Radio’s live, anchored coverage will begin at 9 p.m., ET

CNN’s coverage will be lead by political Director David Chalian, and commentators David Axelrod, Van Jones, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Scott Jennings will provide analysis throughout coverage. In addition, CNN’s Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju, and Jeff Zeleny will report live throughout the evening.

CNN This Morning will provide special live coverage from Washington on Tuesday.

CNN Politics will provide live coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response across digital platforms, including on the digital live story on CNN.com, annotation of the speech and live fact-checking led by Daniel Dale and more than a dozen CNN reporters.

CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican Response will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in.

C-SPAN‘s live State of the Union coverage will begin at 8pm ET on C-SPAN with Peter Slen and Greta Brawner hosting.

Politico’s Katherine Tully-McManus, a Congressional reporter and author of the Huddle newsletter, joins live from Statuary Hall to preview the evening and provide political context surrounding the speech.

C-SPAN will have live footage from the House chamber as the Senate, Supreme Court, special guests and other dignitaries arrive.

Following President Biden’s address, C-SPAN will have live coverage of the Republican response.

C-SPAN2 will have a live simulcast of the State of the Union Address starting at 9pm ET. Following the speech, C-SPAN Host Pedro Echevarria will get reaction from members of the House and Senate in Statuary Hall.

The conversation will continue on Washington Journal at 7am ET on Wednesday, with more reaction from viewers and lawmakers.

Fox News Channel’s special programming around the state of the union will begin at 9 p.m., ET on Tuesday. The coverage will be co-anchored by chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier alongside The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum. FNC’s coverage will also feature analysis from co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five Dana Perino, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of The Five Harold Ford Jr. and host of FOX Business Network’s Kudlow, Larry Kudlow. FBN will simulcast FNC’s special coverage of President Biden’s 2023 address, starting at 9 p.m., ET.

Several of FOX News Media’s New York-based programs will emanate from Washington throughout the week, including FNC’s The Story with Martha MacCallum at 3 p.m., ET and FBN’s Kudlow. America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will provide coverage the following day.

Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream will anchor separate live coverage on FOX Network, beginning at 9PM/ET with contributions from FNC’s senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

Fox News Digital will offer nonstop coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address. The FoxNews.com homepage will feature a live blog that will be continuously updated, including real-time reaction from around the country and interviews with lawmakers on Capitol Hill following the speech. Viewers will be able to livestream the address and Republican response on FoxNews.com for free.

MSNBC: On Monday, February 6 at 11 p.m. ET, Stephanie Ruhle will anchor a special edition of The 11th Hour looking ahead to President Biden’s State of the Union address and the Republican response. She will be joined by a roundtable of guests including Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Jen Psaki.

On Tuesday, co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist will kick off special coverage of the Union Address on Morning Joe at 6 a.m. ET. Scarborough, Brzezinski and Geist will continue live coverage from Washington, D.C. with reaction and analysis from top political reporters and newsmakers.

All throughout the day on Wednesday the live coverage from the nation’s capital will continue with reports & coverage anchored by José Díaz-Balart, Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, Katy Tur, Hallie Jackson, Joy Reid (on The ReidOut) Rachel Maddow.

NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board throughout the day to break down President Biden’s polling trajectory as we head into his second State of the Union address.

On Tuesday, MSNBC Hub on Peacock will simulcast MSNBC’s special coverage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, February 8, Jen Psaki will anchor a Peacock special featuring expert analysis and reporting from The Insiders following the State of the Union address and the Republican response.

MSNBC.com will launch a robust live blog for President Biden’s address and Republican response, featuring MSNBC anchors, familiar columnists and outside experts.

NBC News will feature live coverage and real-time analysis of Biden’s second State of the Union address and the Republican response. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie will lead NBC News’ special coverage live starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Holt and Guthrie will be joined by NBC News political director and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, and NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson.

Ahead of the address on Tuesday, Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Washington, D.C. The next morning Guthrie will anchor Today from the Nation’s Capital.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, NBC News NOW anchors Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson will host pre-speech special coverage live from Washington. NBC News NOW will also simulcast NBC News’ network coverage of the address. Following the speech, Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd and NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker will anchor live special coverage and analysis, beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

CNBC.com will live stream the State of the Union address and host a live blog.

Noticias Telemundo: Julio Vaqueiro will lead coverage live from Washington. Vaqueiro will anchor a special edition of the network’s 6:30 p.m. ET newscast and a 9:00 p.m. ET primetime news special featuring reporting and analysis from senior Washington correspondent Cristina Londoño, Washington correspondent Javier Vega and anchor Arantxa Loizaga. They will be joined by a panel of experts to analyze the president’s speech and the Republican response. The coverage will include fact checks by Noticias Telemundo’s T-Verifica and will also stream on Noticias Telemundo’s digital platforms

PBS NewsHour will offer live coverage followed by the Republican response and reporting and analysis by the NewsHour team and guests on broadcast, online, and social on Tuesday from 9-11 p.m. ET. NewsHour’s special coverage with co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López in Statuary Hall. Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart, New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks, and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter will provide analysis of Biden’s address.

Coverage will extend online with a pre-show from 8-9 p.m. ET, hosted by NewsHour digital anchor Nicole Ellis.