How to watch, betting odds, score predictions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oklahoma State is making a second straight trip to the Arizona desert, this time with a chance to end a disappointing season with a positive note.

The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) face Wisconsin (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The two programs have never met.

Here is what you need to know about the game.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs against Nebraska defensive back Quinton Newsome (6) during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Predictions for OSU-Wisconsin

Jenni Carlson, Columnist

Wisconsin 20, OSU 17

WISKY SOUR

Cowboys lose last three games, five of last six

Berry Tramel, Columnist

Wisconsin 20, OSU 16

ON WISCONSIN

Cowboy rally falls just short

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

Wisconsin 21, OSU 20

LOW RATE

Short-handed Cowboys stumble late in desert

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 16, Wisconsin 13

BROWN CHRISTMAS

Tanner Brown’s three field goals lift Cowboys to bowl victory

On the air: OSU vs. Wisconsin

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

About the broadcasters

The ESPN crew of Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline) has the call of an OSU game for the second time this season. Mowins, a pioneer in the broadcast booth, joined ESPN in 1994 and was the first woman since 1987 to call a NFL game when she did play-by-play for the Chargers vs. Broncos game in September 2017. She began calling college football for ESPN in 2005. She also calls men’s and women’s college basketball. Morrison, a former star linebacker at San Diego State, was a third-round draft pick who played for the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Buonantony joined ESPN as a sideline reporter in 2017. She’s also the host of “My Guys in the Desert,” a sports betting program on VSIN, alongside Brent Musburger.

Weather for OSU-Wisconsin

The Chase Field roof will be closed

Forecast: Cloudy, 62 degrees, Winds NW at 1 mph, 23% chance of rain

Odds for OSU-Wisconsin

Line: Badgers by 3.

Over/under: 43

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: TV channel, odds, score predictions