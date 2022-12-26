How to watch, betting odds, score predictions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Oklahoma State is making a second straight trip to the Arizona desert, this time with a chance to end a disappointing season with a positive note.
The Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) face Wisconsin (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
The two programs have never met.
Here is what you need to know about the game.
More:How Iman Oates is ‘just scratching the surface’ after winding path to Oklahoma State
Predictions for OSU-Wisconsin
Jenni Carlson, Columnist
Wisconsin 20, OSU 17
WISKY SOUR
Cowboys lose last three games, five of last six
Berry Tramel, Columnist
Wisconsin 20, OSU 16
ON WISCONSIN
Cowboy rally falls just short
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
Wisconsin 21, OSU 20
LOW RATE
Short-handed Cowboys stumble late in desert
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
OSU 16, Wisconsin 13
BROWN CHRISTMAS
Tanner Brown’s three field goals lift Cowboys to bowl victory
More:Who has the Big 12’s top football recruiting class for 2023? OU, Texas take familiar perch
On the air: OSU vs. Wisconsin
TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
More:Why Oklahoma State long snapper Matt Hembrough chose football and ‘should play in the pros’
About the broadcasters
The ESPN crew of Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (sideline) has the call of an OSU game for the second time this season. Mowins, a pioneer in the broadcast booth, joined ESPN in 1994 and was the first woman since 1987 to call a NFL game when she did play-by-play for the Chargers vs. Broncos game in September 2017. She began calling college football for ESPN in 2005. She also calls men’s and women’s college basketball. Morrison, a former star linebacker at San Diego State, was a third-round draft pick who played for the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Buonantony joined ESPN as a sideline reporter in 2017. She’s also the host of “My Guys in the Desert,” a sports betting program on VSIN, alongside Brent Musburger.
More:How will Oklahoma State football fill starting vacancies vs. Wisconsin in bowl game?
Weather for OSU-Wisconsin
The Chase Field roof will be closed
Forecast: Cloudy, 62 degrees, Winds NW at 1 mph, 23% chance of rain
‘100% locked in’:Is it Ollie Gordon time for Oklahoma State football vs. Wisconsin in Guaranteed Rate Bowl?
Odds for OSU-Wisconsin
Line: Badgers by 3.
Over/under: 43
Tramel’s ScissorTales:Tramel’s ScissorTales: Barry Alvarez built Wisconsin Badgers into a college football power
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia: TV channel, odds, score predictions