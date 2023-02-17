How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball vs Texas Longhorns, projected starting pitchers, more

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

It’s officially Opening Day and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up to take on the Texas Longhorns for a classic rivalry in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

After scrimmaging against each other all fall and the past three weeks, the Diamond Hogs are ready to face a team wearing a different color.

“We’re excited to get the season started,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Wednesday. “I think the guys are just ready to play somebody else. I think scrimmaging gets real old. We’ve been doing it since early September. Just ready to see where we’re at and see how we stack up this time of the season.”

HawgBeat will have you covered with live updates, stats, commentary and much more throughout the game, and you can check out details on how to watch, projected starting pitchers, notes and more below: