How to watch and stream national baseball broadcasts on ESPN, YouTube, Apple TV, Peacock and more

MLB has embraced and the streaming age, season partnering with five online platforms to broadcast 2022 regular season games. Below is the national game broadcast schedule the coming week and a brief explanation of where and when games will be streamed on each platform.

This week’s MLB national broadcast schedule, pitching probables and odds

(All times ET)

Monday, July 18

8 p.m.: Home Run Derby, ESPN

Tuesday, July 19

7:30 p.m.: AL All-Stars at NL All-Stars, FOX

Thursday, July 21

10 p.m.: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN

Friday, July 22

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Apple TV+

8 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, Apple TV+

Saturday, July 23

4 p.m.: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners, FS1

7 p.m.: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, FOX

9 p.m.: Texas Rangers at Oakland A’s, FS1*

Sunday, July 24

12 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Peacock

7 p.m.: San Diego Padres at New York Mets, ESPN

*-Local markets only

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and the Dodgers host the rival Giants in two nationally televised games this weekend as MLB returns from the All-Star break. (Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Where are MLB games streaming in 2022?

Amazon Prime Video: New York Yankees fans will need an Amazon Prime subscription in order to see every game the team plays this season as 21 of them will be broadcast exclusively there — not on YES or anywhere else — primarily on Friday nights.

Apple TV+: Apple’s streaming service carries two games on Friday nights throughout the season. A subscription is required, but the games are free of local blackout restrictions.

ESPN+: ESPN simulcasts its Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts in its streaming app.

Facebook: The social media giant will broadcast one game per week exclusively on its platform for the fifth straight year — primarily on Mondays and Tuesdays — and no local blackouts will apply.

Peacock: NBC’s streaming app announced in early April that it will carry early Sunday games from early May through early September in addition to the MLB Futures Game on July 16. A premium subscription is required to watch and games are not subject to blackouts.

YouTube: One game each week will be streamed on MLB’s YouTube page and a dedicated channel on YouTube TV. There will be no local blackout restrictions.

TBS re-enters the national broadcast scene

Once upon a time TBS — “the Superstation” — carried Atlanta Braves games live from coast to coast and since 2007 has broadcast either the American or National League Championship Series. In 2022 the network will show games on Tuesday evenings on all its carriers, its website and streaming app as well as the Bleacher Report app.