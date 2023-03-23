How to watch: Alabama basketball vs. San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament

Alabama basketball is one win away from matching its furthest run in the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Crimson Tide will square off against No. 5 seed San Diego State for a Sweet 16 matchup Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT inside the Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. A victory over the Aztecs would send the Tide into the Elite Eight for just the second time in school history, matching the run made by the 2004 team, which reached the milestone before losing to eventual national champion Connecticut. If Alabama does advance, it will move on to the South region final Sunday against the winner of No. 6 seed Creighton and No. 15 seed Princeton. Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game.

How to watch

Who: No. 1 seed Alabama (31-5) vs. No. 5 seed San Diego State (29-6) When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Friday, March 24 Where: Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky Watch: TBS (play-by-play: Ian Eagle; analyst: Jim Spanarkel; analyst Evan Washburn) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network (play-by-play: Chris Stewart; analyst: Bryan Passink; engineer Tom Stipe)

Alabama’s projected starters

Jahvon Quinerly: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, senior Stats: 8.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 40.7% FG, 35.7% 3-pt Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 12.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 40.7% FG, 35.7% 3-pt Brandon Miller: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, freshman Stats: 19.1 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 44.1% FG, 39.5% 3-pt Noah Clowney: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds, freshman Stats: 10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 49.4% FG, 29.1% 3-pt Charles Bediako: 7-foot, 225 pounds, sophomore Stats: 6.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 65.6% FG

Maryland projected starting lineup

Darrion Trammell: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, senior Stats: 9.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 35.1% FG, 30.8% 3-pt Lamont Butler: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, junior Stats: 8.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.3 apg, 41.3% FG, 32.4% 3-pt Matt Bradley: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, senior Stats: 13.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 41.1% FG, 36.6% 3-pt Keshad Johnson: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, senior Stats: 7.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 54.6% FG, 23.1% 3-pt Nathan Mensah: 6-foot-10, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 54.8% FG, 50.0% 3-pt

Brandon Miller back at 100%

Brandon Miller claims he will be at full strength for Friday’s matchup. The freshman forward has been dealing with a groin injury he suffered during the SEC Tournament earlier this month and was reportedly at less than 100% health for Alabama’s first two wins of the tournament. After going scoreless during Alabama’s first-round win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Miller recorded 19 points and seven rebounds against Maryland his last time out. Still, he struggled to find his shot, going 5 of 17 from the floor and 2 of 6 from deep. With a week to recover, Miller said he’s feeling like his old self in Louisville. “Me and [team trainer] Clarke [Holter] spent a lot of time with it during the break,” Miller said Thursday. “So I feel like I can just go out here and compete with my team at 100 percent.” Earlier this week, Miller earned the Wayman Tisdale Award as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s National Freshman Player of the Year. The five-star forward leads the Crimson Tide with 19.1 points and 8.2 per game and is shooting a team-high 39.5% from beyond the arc.

A little too pumped up