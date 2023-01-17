How to Trade Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley on Earnings Reports

How to Trade Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley on Earnings Reports

by

The banks kicked off earnings season on Friday, as the country’s largest investment banks began reporting their fourth-quarter results.

We went over the most notable setups, knowing full well that we would also need to hear from Goldman Sachs  (GS) – Get Free Report and Morgan Stanley  (MS) – Get Free Report, which both reported on Tuesday before the open.

For its part, Goldman Sachs delivered a top- and bottom-line miss. The shares opened about 2.5% lower and are now down about 5%.