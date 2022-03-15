How to stream the 2022 Best Picture nominees, and every Best Picture winner

Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez as Anita and Bernardo in Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story. (Photo: Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection)

You don’t have to head to a movie theater to watch this year’s crop of Best Picture nominees. All of the films nominated for Oscar’s highest honor are available to stream from your home. And you also don’t have to restrict yourself to the current films in contention: in the streaming age, almost all of the Best Picture winners from the past nine decades are a mere click away on digital video platforms or streaming services. Whether you want to revisit your favorite winners or fill your personal gaps in Oscar history, Yahoo Entertainment’s comprehensive streaming guide has you covered.

Think you know your Best Pictures? Test your Oscar trivia in augmented reality:

2021: The nominees

Belfast: Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

CODA: Sian Heder’s groundbreaking Sundance Film Festival hit is currently streaming on Apple TV+

Don’t Look Up: Adam McKay’s star-filled apocalyptic comedy is currently streaming on Netflix

Drive My Car: Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s meditation on art and grief is currently streaming on HBO Max

Dune: Denis Villeneuve’s super-sized sci-fi spectacle is currently streaming on HBO Max

King Richard: Will Smith plays the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports biopic, currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson’s evocative portrait of early ’70s Los Angeles is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

Nightmare Alley: Guillermo del Toro’s noir-laced thriller is currently streaming on HBO Max and Hulu

The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion’s potent exploration of toxic masculinity is currently streaming on Netflix

West Side Story: Steven Spielberg’s vibrant remake of the 1961 movie musical is currently streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max

2020: Nomadland

Chloé Zhao won her first Oscar — the second female filmmaker to take home the Best Director statue — and Frances McDormand won her third for this compelling portrait of a contemporary nomad. While the film’s Big Sky backdrops cry out for the big screen, McDormand’s lived-in performance packs a punch whether you’re in a theater or you’re living room.

Where to stream: Nomadland is currently streaming on Hulu

Story continues

2019: Parasite

After 92 years, a foreign-language film finally took home the Best Picture statue, and the Academy couldn’t have picked a better movie to make history than Bong Joon-ho’s gripping social satire. As cleverly constructed as any Coen Brothers yarn, and as superbly orchestrated as any Steven Spielberg thrill ride, Parasite is a film that can and will speak to audiences around the world for years to come.

Where to stream: Parasite is currently streaming on Hulu

2018: Green Book

Viggo Mortensen drives Best Supporting Actor winner, Mahershala Ali, through the Deep South in the early ’60s and learns to become a better person along the way. Co-written and directed by Peter Farrelly, Green Book emerged as the controversial consensus pick in a crowded Best Picture race that included Roma, Black Panther and A Star Is Born.

Where to stream: Green Book is currently streaming on FXNow

2017: The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro’s lovingly crafted creature feature goes all-in on its unlikely romance between a woman and a fish god (Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones). It’s The Creature from the Black Lagoon by way of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and just as swoon-inducing as that sounds.

Where to stream: The Shape of Water is currently streaming on Hulu

2016: Moonlight

Even after the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Moonlight‘s Best Picture win fades from memory, Barry vividly-realized coming of age story will rank among the most important — and very best — films to take home that statue.

Where to stream: Moonlight is currently streaming on Netflix

2015: Spotlight

The heir to All the President’s Men scoops up the award its predecessor missed out on. Come for the A-list cast, stay for the thrill of what classic shoe-leather reporting looks like.

Where to stream: Spotlight is currently streaming on Showtime

2014: Birdman

Sure Black Panther is the first comic book movie based on a pre-existing superhero to score a Best Picture nod. But Alejandro González Iñárritu’s eccentric treatise on art and commerce is technically the first superhero movie to win the top prize… with a former Batman as its star, no less.

Where to stream: Birdman is currently streaming on Tubi

2013: 12 Years a Slave

Steve McQueen’s brutal, harrowing dramatization of former slave Solomon Northup’s experience in the pre-Civil War Deep South remains painful, but necessary viewing.

Where to stream: 12 Years a Slave is currently streaming on HBO Max

2012: Argo

Ben Affleck’s political thriller plays fast and loose with the history of the Iran Hostage Crisis, but that third act airport escape is genuinely edge-of-your-seat fare.

Where to stream: Argo is currently streaming on HBO Max

2011: The Artist

Eight decades separate the only two silent films to win Best Picture. Technically, The Artist has one spoken word, but that doesn’t detract from Michel Hazanavicius’s careful recreation of a vanished Hollywood or Jean Dujardin’s Oscar-winning performance.

Where to stream: The Artist is currently streaming on Netflix, PlutoTV and Tubi

2010: The King’s Speech

Let’s be honest: The Social Network probably should have won this year. But The King’s Speech does feature a career-apex star turn by Colin Firth, and has more dramatic meat than your typical prestige period picture.

Where to stream: The King’s Speech is currently streaming on Starz

The 2009 Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker (Photo: Summit Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection)

2009: The Hurt Locker

Kathryn Bigelow made history as the first female filmmaker to win the Best Director Oscar, but the movie’s Best Picture win was a pretty big deal as well. Made on a miniscule budget, this pulse-pounding Iraq War drama proved to be the David that took down that Goliath known as James Cameron’s Avatar.

Where to stream: The Hurt Locker is currently streaming on Peacock and Starz

2008: Slumdog Millionaire

Danny Boyle traveled to India and returned with a crowd-pleasing hit that proved to be the Academy’s final answer for that year’s Best Picture.

Where to stream: Slumdog Millionaire is currently streaming on Hulu

2007: No Country for Old Men

Best Coen Brothers movie ever? There’s a strong argument to be made in its favor, with or without the Best Picture statue. (But the statue definitely helps.)

Where to stream: No Country for Old Men is currently streaming on HBO Max

2006: The Departed

Martin Scorsese turns the lean, mean Hong Kong thriller Infernal Affairs into a sprawling and totally seductive Boston-based crime epic. Watch one scene, and you’re in for the whole ride.

Where to stream: The Departed is currently streaming on HBO Max

2005: Crash

Love it or hate it, Paul Haggis’s controversial race-relations drama does feature an ensemble of terrific actors (including Oscar nominee, Matt Dillon) wrestling with still-timely material.

Where to stream: Crash is currently streaming on Hulu, PlutoTV and Tubi

2004: Million Dollar Baby

Clint Eastwood enters the Best Picture ring for the second time with a boxing drama that starts off like a modern-day Rocky only to take a tear-jerking turn.

Where to stream: Million Dollar Baby is currently streaming on HBO Max

2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Peter Jackson’s trilogy-capper remains the only “Part 3” to win a Best Picture statue. But really, it’s the culmination of an epic 12-hour movie, one that thrilled Middle-earth fans and first-timers alike.

Where to stream: The Return of the King is currently streaming on HBO Max

2002: Chicago

Rob Marshall’s jazzy adaptation of the long-running Broadway favorite kick-started the return of the movie musical, complete with razzle-dazzle production numbers and chart-worthy songs.

Where to stream: Chicago is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

2001: A Beautiful Mind

Ron Howard and Russell Crowe team up for a biopic that mostly prizes inspiration over authenticity. But with a gross of nearly $200 million, it clearly inspired a whole bunch of people.

Where to stream: A Beautiful Mind is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video

2000: Gladiator

Ridley Scott’s Roman epic is the blockbuster he and Russell Crowe were born to make together, combining the spectacle of ’50s swords-and-sandals adventures with 21st century digital tools.

Where to stream: Gladiator is currently streaming on PlutoTV

Annette Bening stars in the 1999 Best Picture winner, ‘American Beauty’ (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

1999: American Beauty

A critical and commercial hit in its initial release, American Beauty is perhaps best enjoyed today as a turn-of-the-millennium time capsule, filled with performances (and plot points) that reflect how much the times have changed.

Where to stream: American Beauty is currently streaming on Showtime

1998: Shakespeare in Love

Sure, Saving Private Ryan has that masterful Omaha Beach sequence, but Shakespeare in Love boasts an equally masterful Tom Stoppard script, plus a delightful ensemble headed up by Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes.

Where to stream: Shakespeare in Love is currently streaming on PlutoTV and YouTube

1997: Titanic

James Cameron’s sweeping star-crossed romance made the world safe for Leonardo DiCaprio stans, “I’m the king of the world” jokes and Céline Dion ballads.

Where to stream: Titanic is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1996: The English Patient

Elaine Benes might not be a fan, but everyone else pretty much fell in love with Anthony Minghella’s handsome adaptation of the bestselling book.

Where to stream: The English Patient is currently streaming on Showtime

1995: Braveheart

Mel Gibson picked up matching Director and Picture Oscars for turning the life of medieval Scottish rebel William Wallace into pop culture legend.

Where to stream: Braveheart is currently streaming on Netflix

1994: Forrest Gump

In which Tom Hanks races through four decades of American history as a football star turned soldier turned long-distance runner turned chocolate aficionado.

Where to stream: Forrest Gump is currently streaming on Prime Video

1993: Schindler’s List

Steven Spielberg’s transition from blockbuster hit machine to elder statesman of historical epics began in earnest with this World War II drama, which depicts in stark terms how a civilized nation can turn a blind eye to suffering and horror when the ruling party reaps the profits.

Where to stream: Schindler’s List is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1992: Unforgiven

For Westerns, there’s before Unforgiven and after Unforgiven. Clint Eastwood’s best movie as a director (and actor) profoundly impacted the genre going forward, leeching all of the romance out of playing cowboy.

Where to stream: Unforgiven is currently streaming on HBO Max

1991: The Silence of the Lambs

One of the few horror films to be nominated for Best Picture — and still the only one to ever win — Jonathan Demme’s masterful adaptation of Thomas Harris’s bestseller pairs well with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.

Where to stream: The Silence of the Lambs is currently streaming on Prime Video

1990: Dances with Wolves

These days, Kevin Costner’s sprawling Western is probably best remembered for beating out the superior Goodfellas for Best Picture. What it lacks in edge, it makes up for in scope and generosity of spirit.

Where to stream: Dances with Wolves is currently streaming on Prime Video and Tubi

Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy in the 1989 Best Picture winner ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ (Photo: Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection)

1989: Driving Miss Daisy

It may be one of the most controversial Best Picture winners of the last 30 years, but few would argue that Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman aren’t an excellent onscreen team.

Where to stream: Driving Miss Daisy is currently streaming on Tubi

1988: Rain Man

Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman’s odd, but believable brother act is the engine that powers Barry Levinson’s smoothly assembled drama.

Where to stream: Rain Man is currently streaming on PlutoTV and Tubi

1987: The Last Emperor

Bernardo Bertolucci’s period epic distills nearly six decades of contemporary Chinese history into a lushly visualized two-and-a-half hours.

Where to stream: The Last Emperor is currently streaming on HBO Max

1986: Platoon

Oliver Stone used his own in country experiences during the Vietnam War as the basis for his grunts’ eye view of that still-controversial conflict.

Where to stream: Platoon is currently streaming on Prime Video

1985: Out of Africa

Meryl Street and Robert Redford positively sparkle as sun-dappled lovers in Sydney Pollack’s early 20th century romance.

Where to stream: Out of Africa is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video

1984: Amadeus

Forget Seven: the deadly sin of envy has never been dramatized more effectively than in Miloš Forman’s take on the lives of Salieri and Mozart.

Where to stream: Amadeus is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video

1983: Terms of Endearment

Give your tear ducts a workout with James L. Brooks’ beloved 10-hankie weepie starring Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger as an estranged mother and daughter who bond through tragedy.

Where to stream: Terms of Endearment is currently streaming on Paramount+

1982: Gandhi

Ben Kingsley’s career-defining performance is the main attraction in Richard Attenborough’s expansive biopic.

Where to stream: Gandhi is currently streaming on Philo

1981: Chariots of Fire

Two runners from strikingly different religious and cultural backgrounds compete alongside each other — to the strains of a vintage Vangelis score — in the 1924 Olympics.

Where to stream: Chariots of Fire is currently streaming on HBO Max

1980: Ordinary People

Nearly 20 years before American Beauty, this Robert Redford-directed drama mined the fissures in a seemingly picture-perfect suburban family.

Where to stream: Ordinary People is currently streaming on Paramount+

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep star in the 1979 Best Picture winner, ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (Photo: Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection)

1979: Kramer vs. Kramer

Thanks to nuanced performances by Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, writer-director Robert Benton’s thoughtful drama became one of the defining on-screen depictions of divorce.

Where to stream: Kramer vs. Kramer is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1978: The Deer Hunter

Not everything in Michael Cimino’s Vietnam War drama has aged well, but the Russian Roulette sequence still has the power to shock.

Where to stream: The Deer Hunter is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1977: Annie Hall

Real life and reel life collide in Woody Allen’s fractured (and fictionalized) dramatization of his relationship with muse Diane Keaton.

Where to stream: Annie Hall is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1976: Rocky

In a year filled with heavyweight nominees like All the President’s Men, Network and Taxi Driver, Sylvester Stallone’s underdog wound up taking home the title… and launched a franchise that endures to this day.

Where to stream: Rocky is currently streaming on HBO Max

1975: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Led by a never-better Jack Nicholson, the inmates run the asylum in a Best Picture winner that’s inspired everything from Girl, Interrupted to M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass.

Where to stream: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is currently streaming on HBO Max

1974: The Godfather Part II

The second chapter in Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather saga is arguably better than the first, which explains why it’s still the only “Part II” to have a Best Picture statue.

Where to stream: The Godfather Part II is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1973: The Sting

The pairing of Robert Redford and Paul Newman steals the show in George Roy Hill’s con artist classic.

Where to stream: The Sting is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1972: The Godfather

No matter how many times you’ve seen it, watching this Mob masterpiece is an offer no sane movie fan can refuse.

Where to stream: The Godfather is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1971: The French Connection

Popeye Doyle’s desperate car chase through the New York City streets may be The French Connection‘s most famous sequence, but the greatest accomplishment of William Friedkin’s gritty cop thriller is how raw and vital it feels decades later.

Where to stream: The French Connection is currently streaming on Hulu with a Live TV subscription

1970: Patton

George C. Scott commands the screen from the first frame to the last as the iconic World War II general.

Where to stream: Patton is currently streaming on Starz

1969: Midnight Cowboy

The only X-rated movie to win Best Picture (though its rating has since been downgraded to an R) is also one of cinematic history’s most provocative buddy pictures.

Where to stream: Midnight Cowboy is currently streaming on Tubi

Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman star in the 1969 Best Picture winner, ‘Midnight Cowboy’ (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

1968: Oliver!

The last musical to win Best Picture until Chicago came along 35 years later is less visually accomplished than many of its predecessors, but good luck getting the songs out of your head.

Where to stream: Oliver! is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1967: In the Heat of the Night

Norman Jewison’s revolutionary crime drama challenged longstanding racial prejudices onscreen and off.

Where to stream: In the Heat of the Night is currently streaming on HBO Max

1966: A Man for All Seasons

Kevin Smith’s favorite movie boasts one of the all-time great screenplays, brought to life by a cast that includes Paul Scofield and Robert Shaw as Thomas More and Henry VIII, respectively.

Where to stream: A Man for All Seasons is currently streaming on Hulu with a Live TV subscription

1965: The Sound of Music

The hills are alive with the sound of Julie Andrews’s stirring songs in the second Robert Wise-directed musical to win Best Picture.

Where to stream: The Sound of Music is currently streaming on Disney+

1964: My Fair Lady

Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison headline George Cukor’s adaptation of the Broadway musical, based on George Bernard Shaw’s play, Pygmalion.

Where to stream: My Fair Lady is currently streaming on Netflix

1963: Tom Jones

Tony Richardson’s rollicking period comedy puts a zany post-modern spin on pre-modern 18th century literature.

Where to stream: Tom Jones is currently streaming on HBO Max

1962: Lawrence of Arabia

Granted, David Lean’s larger-than-life dramatization of T.E. Lawrence’s life is best enjoyed on the biggest possible screen. But we’ll let you watch it at home if you promise not to pause for snack breaks.

Where to stream: Lawrence of Arabia is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1961: West Side Story

The quintessential movie musical remains a touchstone for almost every song-and-dance picture made since, including Steven Spielberg’s celebrated remake.

Where to stream: West Side Story is currently streaming on HBO Max

1960: The Apartment

Using a combination of sophisticated wit and stellar performances by Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, Billy Wilder convinced Oscar voters to cast their ballots for one of the era’s most stealthily progressive movies.

Where to stream: The Apartment is currently streaming on PlutoTV and Tubi

Charlton Heston stars in the 1959 Best Picture winner ‘Ben-Hur’ (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

1959: Ben-Hur

Without William Wyler’s biblical epic and its standout chariot race, we’d never have gotten The Phantom Menace‘s enjoyable pod racing sequence.

Where to stream: Ben-Hur is currently streaming on HBO Max

1958: Gigi

Vincente Minnelli’s ornately orchestrated film capped a decade where the MGM model for movie musicals dominated cinemas.

Where to stream: Gigi is currently streaming on HBO Max

1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai

David Lean’s behind-enemy-lines World War II drama remains the gold standard for POW stories, boasting a remarkable cast and a richly tense finale.

Where to stream: The Bridge on the River Kwai is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1956: Around the World in 80 Days

The very model of a major Hollywood studio 1950s extravaganza, Around the World in 80 Days combines lavish sets with a cast of celebrity cameos that could populate a small country.

Where to stream: Around the World in 80 Days is currently streaming on HBO Max

1955: Marty

Ernest Borgnine’s signature big-screen role is still a remarkable mix of comedy and pathos, resulting in a moving portrait of a lonely man trying to break out of the rut his life has become.

Where to stream: Marty is currently streaming on Prime Video and Tubi

1954: On the Waterfront

Marlon Brando was more than a contender — he won the Best Actor statue and inspired a generation of Method actors — in Elia Kazan’s authentic depiction of one honest man’s attempts to challenge a corrupt system.

Where to stream: On the Waterfront is currently streaming on Philo

1953: From Here to Eternity

If you only know Fred Zinnemann’s romance for its steamy beach scene, there’s so much more to fall in love with in the full feature.

Where to stream: From Here to Eternity is currently streaming on Hulu with a Live TV subscription

1952: The Greatest Show on Earth

Master showman, Cecil B. DeMille orchestrates a veritable carnival under the big top, featuring acrobats, animals and Charlton Heston.

Where to stream: The Greatest Show on Earth is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1951: An American in Paris

Gene Kelly went all-out for what may be his musical masterpiece, choreographing a series of spectacular numbers that culminate in an oft-imitated, but never-equaled, dream ballet.

Where to stream: An American in Paris is currently streaming on HBO Max

1950: All About Eve

Fasten your seatbelts: Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s immortal behind the scenes of Hollywood comedy is one wild, witty ride.

Where to stream: All About Eve is currently available to rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video

1949: All the King’s Men

Broderick Crawford’s towering performance as populist politician Willie Stark is more relevant than ever today.

Where to stream: All the King’s Men is currently streaming on Philo

The 1949 Best Picture winner ‘All the King’s Men’ (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

1948: Hamlet

Watch one of cinema’s greatest actors — Sir Laurence Olivier — direct himself in the greatest play from one of history’s greatest playwrights.

Where to stream: Hamlet is currently streaming on HBO Max

1947: Gentleman’s Agreement

With World War II only two years in the rearview, Elia Kazan’s timely drama explored the scourge of anti-Semitism on the home front.

Where to stream: Gentleman’s Agreement is currently streaming on Hulu with a Live TV subscription

1946: The Best Years of Our Lives

William Wyler’s incisive drama charts the changing lives and fortunes of three World War II veterans after they return home from overseas.

Where to stream: The Best Years of Our Lives is currently streaming on Prime Video and Pluto TV

1945: The Lost Weekend

Decades before Leaving Las Vegas, Billy Wilder’s The Lost Weekend mined the perils of alcoholism to stellar dramatic effect.

Where to stream: The Lost Weekend is currently streaming on Hulu with a Live TV subscription

1944: Going My Way

It’s an old-fashioned culture clash — with added musical numbers! — when Bing Crosby’s Missouri-trained priest gets a taste of Big Apple living.

Where to stream: Going My Way is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

1943: Casablanca

Casablanca‘s Best Picture victory was the beginning of a beautiful — and enduring — friendship with the Golden Age of Hollywood’s most romantic movie.

Where to stream: Casablanca is currently streaming on HBO Max

1942: Mrs. Miniver

In the midst of the World War II years, Mrs. Miniver gave American audiences a taste of that famous British stiff-upper lip.

Where to stream: Mrs. Miniver is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

1941: How Green Was My Valley

Don’t hold its victory over Citizen Kane against it; John Ford’s saga of a Welsh mining family is stirring dramatic stuff. Just maybe not as seismic an accomplishment as Orson Welles’s picture.

Where to stream: How Green Was My Valley can be rented or purchased on Prime Video and Apple TV

1940: Rebecca

Alfred Hitchcock’s moody classic can be purchased on a deluxe Criterion Collection Blu-ray set, but isn’t currently available to stream.

Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh in the 1939 Best Picture winner ‘Gone With the Wind’ (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

1939: Gone With the Wind

One of the most successful — and controversial — Hollywood epics of all time, Gone With the Wind is now accompanied by an introduction that puts its portrayal of the Civil War-era South into historical context.

Where to stream: Gone With the Wind is currently streaming on HBO Max

1938: You Can’t Take It With You

The dream team of Jimmy Stewart and Frank Capra originated with this screwball comedy classic about two lovers who are crazy about each other despite their crazy families.

Where to stream: You Can’t Take It With You is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

1937: The Life of Emile Zola

The original Scarface, Paul Muni, plays celebrated the French author and activist in a movie that’s part biopic and part courtroom drama.

Where to stream: The Life of Emile Zola can be rented or purchased on Prime Video and Apple TV

1936: The Great Ziegfeld

The first biopic to win Best Picture appropriately turns the life of the titular Broadway showman into one of the lavish musicals he used to produce for the stage.

Where to stream: The Great Ziegfeld is currently streaming on HBO Max

1935: Mutiny on the Bounty

It’s a battle for the Bounty as Charles Laughton and Clark Gable square off as, respectively, the ship’s tyrannical captain and the stalwart lieutenant who opposes him.

Where to stream: Mutiny on the Bounty is currently streaming on HBO Max

1934: It Happened One Night

Frank Capra’s hilarious road movie is the first great romantic comedy of the sound era … and the first comedy to win Best Picture. That’s no joke.

Where to stream: It Happened One Night is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

1932/1933: Cavalcade

Before Downton Abbey, there was Cavalcade: a portrait of a wealthy British family spanning multiple decades of the early 20th century.

Where to stream: Cavalcade is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

1931/1932: Grand Hotel

An entire galaxy of movie stars — from Greta Garbo to Wallace Beery — checks into the titular hotel, where drama plays out behind every door.

Where to stream: Grand Hotel is currently streaming on HBO Max

1930/1931: Cimarron

Edna Ferber’s sprawling novel about life on the frontier serves as the basis for the first Western to win Best Picture.

Where to stream: Cimarron is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

1929/1930: All Quiet on the Western Front

A decade before World War II consumed the globe, this searing anti-war drama looked back on the physical and emotional devastation caused by the first World War.

Where to stream: All Quiet on the Western Front is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

Lew Ayres and Raymond Griffith in the 1929/1930 Best Picture winner, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection)

1928/1929: The Broadway Melody

The first talkie to win Best Picture is also the first musical to win Best Picture — a song-and-dance revue with a loose story wrapped around it.

Where to stream: The Broadway Melody is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

1927/1928: Wings

The first film to win the Best Picture statue soars on its daring aviation sequences and full-hearted romance.

Where to stream: Wings is currently available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV

The 94th Annual Academy Awards premiere Mar. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC

Related Video: Oscars: All the Best Picture Winners

Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.