How to stay protected from the Omicron subvariant BA.5 of the coronavirus

BA.5, a new Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus, has become dominant, accounting for 65% of infections nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some experts have called it “the worst variant we have seen so far,” given its high transmissibility and its ability to evade immunity conferred by vaccination or prior infection. To help offer guidance on how to stay protected against BA.5, Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.