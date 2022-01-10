How to recycle makeup into watercolors

Emily of Emdoessketches is an illustrator who specializes in watercolor. Emily came across an old eyeshadow palette and had the idea to turn it into paint. She starts by depotting and crushing up the pigments into a fine powder. She prefers to use expired eyeshadow so it doesn’t go back into landfills. She then adds a homemade watercolor binder to the pigments. Using a glass muller she mixes the binder and pigments from 30 minutes to 2 hours. After the mulling, the end result will is a vibrant watercolor paint! For more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/emdoessketches/?hl=en https://www.tiktok.com/@emdoessketches?