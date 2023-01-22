How to Read Stocks: Charts, Basics and What to Look For

If you’re just getting into investing, there are a few things you should understand at the outset. 

While picking a brokerage and a couple of stocks to get started are key on your investment journey, understanding how to actually read a stock or stock chart is just as vital. 

But, how do you read stocks? And what are some easy takeaways that can make investing more simple and less confusing? 

How to Read Stocks

Reading stock charts, or stock quotes, is a crucial skill in being able to understand how a stock is performing, what is happening in the broader market, and how that stock is projected to perform. Knowing the basics can help investors make better decisions and are a vital first step in getting into and understanding investing.