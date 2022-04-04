‘How to Murder Your Husband’ writer goes on trial for allegedly killing spouse

An Oregon romance novelist who once penned an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” will face trial on Monday for allegedly shooting dead her spouse for a $1.5 million life insurance payout.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, now 71, has pleaded not guilty to gunning down her husband of 25 years, Daniel Brophy, in Portland in June 2018.

Daniel was found with gunshot wounds to his back and chest at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he taught shortly after arriving for work, local outlet KGW8 reported.

Crampton-Brophy, who told police she was at the couple’s home when the shooting unfolded, was arrested months later after detectives said she had been in the vicinity of the crime scene.

At the time of Daniel’s slaying, Crampton-Brophy broke the news to loved ones on Facebook, writing: “For my Facebook friends and family, I have sad news to relate. My husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy was killed yesterday morning.”

Daniel Brophy was found with gunshot wounds to his back and chest. Rachman, Chad

She added: “For those of you who are close to me and feel this deserved a phone call, you are right, but I’m struggling to make sense of everything right now.”

Days after the shooting, Crampton-Brophy had allegedly also asked cops to provide her with a letter saying she wasn’t a suspect in her husband’s murder so she could collect on his life insurance policy worth $40,000.

According to court documents, authorities later learned Crampton-Brophy stood to gain $1.5 million from her husband’s death.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy penned an essay in 2011 titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Detectives determined that the couple had been living paycheck-to-paycheck at the time.

Crampton-Brophy was once a prolific novelist with book titles such as “Hell on the Heart” and “The Wrong Husband” to her name.

She also penned an essay in 2011 titled “How to Murder Your Husband” in which she wrote: “As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure. After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail.”

Nancy Crampton-Brophy told police she was at the couple’s home when the shooting unfolded. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Offic

“It is easier to wish people dead than to actually kill them. But the thing I know about murder is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough,” she added.

Crampton-Brophy is charged with murder and unlawful use of a firearm.