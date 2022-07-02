How to Minimize Your Heirs' Tax Burden on Inherited IRAs and 401(k)s

How to Minimize Your Heirs’ Tax Burden on Inherited IRAs and 401(k)s

by

The stretch-IRA strategy largely went away after the Secure Act of 2019, leaving heirs less maneuverability on taxes. Financial pros have some solutions.


Illustration by Barron’s: Dreamstime(5)

Text size