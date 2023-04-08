Give your tuna a crunchy texture with savory sauce using this pan-fried recipe. In this video, learn how to make tuna cakes with remoulade sauce. To make the mixture for the patties, mix one can of tuna with chopped scallions, kosher salt, black pepper, panko, and mayonnaise. After patting out the mixture into four patties, coat them in panko. Now, heat canola oil in a skillet over medium heat before cooking the patties until they’re golden brown. Once they’re done, add the homemade remoulade and enjoy this crispy, melt-in-your-mouth tuna dish!