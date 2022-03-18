How to Make Oil Stock Volatility Work for You

Text size





A Diamondback Energy oil rig in Midland, Texas.

Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg





With oil prices rising and falling dramatically, it can be hard to get a handle on oil stocks. One strategy: Buy only the most and least volatile ones.

That might seem like a strange way to bet on a very volatile energy market. Oil prices surged 45%, to $130 a barrel, on March 6 from $89 on Feb. 10, the day before U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Russia would attack Ukraine—but they tumbled 27%, to $95, before jumping back to $103. That drop sent oil stocks for a spin, too, with the



Energy Select Sector SPDR

exchange-traded fund (ticker: XLE) falling as much as 7% since then before rebounding. Oil stocks have a lot to gain if crude prices can bounce back, and a lot to lose if they keep dropping.