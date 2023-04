In this video, Martha Stewart shares her recipe for seven bean salad. This simple salad combines chickpeas, dried snowcap beans that have been cooked, scarlet runner beans, dried kidney beans, cranberry beans, Appaloosa beans, and calypso beans. Each bean brings a different flavor and consistency. When mixed with marinated onions, crisp celery, and Italian flat leaf parsley, olive oil, and seasoning you get a easy, delicious salad fit for a crowd.