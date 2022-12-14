How to Make Martha Stewart’s Prime Rib Roast

In this video, Martha Stewart teaches you how to make a prime rib roast. This is the perfect dish to impress your guests for a special occasion. Coat your meat in a marinade of olive oil, bay leaves, sage, orange zest, salt, and pepper and slowly roast in the oven. Rest and slice with a very sharp knife, carving carefully. Garnish with sage, bay leaves, and present on a platter. Pair this delicious roast with a Yorkshire pudding for the perfect holiday meal. This is the Martha Stewart’s cooking school series, where Martha teaches the home cook her favorite culinary basics and techniques.