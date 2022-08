The simple yogurt dip recipe in. this video is incredibly versatile—serve it with toasted pita wedges as an appetizer, or pair it with grilled lamb, chicken, fish or vegetables. Preparing it is as simple as mixing the yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon juice and dill in a medium bowl. This sauce adds a creamy Mediterranean flair to almost any dish you choose to use it on, so make a big batch…or two!