How to Make Crunchy Baked Chicken With Ham and Swiss

TikTok’s Viral ‘Pink Sauce’ Makes Everyone Want to Puke

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyLast night on Twitter, two words started trending: “Pink Sauce.” Not like the creamy, tomato-based pasta sauce, but a mysterious, controversial condiment with an alarming neon color and upsetting, viscous consistency.After an explainer from TikTok user and YouTuber Spill Sesh, who recaps internet celeb drama on their channels, made its way onto Twitter, the story of this disturbingly colored liquid became a full-blown spectacle. The Pink