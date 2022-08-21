How to Know How Much Money to Spend Buying a Home

It’s no shocker that overestimating a homebuying budget can discourage new buyers to the housing market.

In fact, it’s a leading reason why 40% of Americans believe not getting a good grip on their housing budget is a big reason why they don’t own a home.

The challenges — and they’re not all that easy to solve — is that buying a house keeps getting more expensive (and while it varies by market, it generally always does) and income can vary. Yes, you may have a stable job right now, but the current economic situation has many Americans on edge and that makes planning even more complicated.