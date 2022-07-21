How to Invest in the Lithium That’s Driving the EV Market

Lithium is a key metal used in powering electric vehicles, and demand may increase alongside electric car sales.

Why Is Lithium Important?

Lithium is an important raw material used to power devices that have become common in our everyday lives, from mobile electronic devices such as phones and tablets to storage devices such as power banks and backup power units. Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly.