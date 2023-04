You’re a China investor even if you’d rather not be one.

Consider that the largest U.S. companies most likely in your portfolio either are selling to Chinese consumers—such as



Starbucks



(ticker: SBUX) and McDonald’s (MCD)—or are manufacturing their goods in Chinese factories, such as



Walmart



(WMT),



Nike



(NKE), and



Apple



(AAPL). And China owns $859 billion of U.S. Treasury bonds, which, if it chose to sell, could wreak havoc on your bond funds.