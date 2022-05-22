How to Invest During a Stock Market Crash/Bear Market

Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate — and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will — but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go.

And, while it’s tempting as an investor to wait for better prices, that’s a dangerous game to play. Yes, you might get a better price by waiting, but you also may find yourself waiting too long and missing an opportunity.