How to help victims of the devastating flash floods

As residents of several states, from the Mississippi River Valley to the Appalachians, work to assess the damage and clean up from historic flooding, organizations are making it easy to lend a helping hand.

Flooding since Tuesday has damaged hundreds of homes and is being blamed for at least 25 deaths, with Kentucky and eastern Missouri being the hardest hit.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear compared the damage to what residents were faced with in the aftermath of December 2021’s EF-4 tornado that leveled parts of Mayfield.

“These families are going to need help, much like our families in western Kentucky. They are also going through one of the worst disasters of this type that we have seen,” Beshear said.

Some charitable organizations are opening hands to supplies and volunteers, while others are in need of monetary donations.

Here’s how you can help residents clean up from the storms.

A rescue team member evacuates residents from their homes in a boat in Breathitt County, Kentucky. Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team/Handout via REUTERS

Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. Leandro Lozada/AFP via Getty Images

A house half submerged by flood waters in Jackson, Kentucky. Leandro Lozada/AFP via Getty Images

A house and vehicles destroyed by heavy rain-caused flooding in Central Appalachia in Kentucky. Wang Changzheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Kentucky

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: The state established this fund on Thursday and is accepting financial donations. All donations are tax-deductible, and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. Learn how to donate: Click here.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky: The non-profit organization accepting monetary donations for victims. Learn how to donate: Click here.

Save the Children: The group is working to provide support and supplies, including bottled water, diapers, wipes, cribs, hygiene kits and financial aid to disaster victims. To make a monetary donation visit: Click here.

Hazard Flea Market: Accepting clothing, toiletries and other necessary items for flood victims. Address: 368 Dawahare Dr Hazard, KY 41701. Learn more: Click here.

Children play with blocks as they seek shelter with their family at West Perry Elementary School in Hazard, Kentucky. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

A woman and her baby were airlifted to safety from the floodwaters in South Fork, Kentucky. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

A flooded dog rescue center in Missouri. Facebook/Stray Paws Adoptables

Workers try to clear drains on I-70 after flooding stranded cars near Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, Missouri. Gary Hairlson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Polaris

St. Louis firefighters use a rescue boat to bring homeowners to dry land. Bill Greenblatt/UPI/Shutterstock

Missouri

Salvation Army: Volunteers, resources and donations are needed by the non-profit to help residents of the St. Louis metro area recover. Find out more: Click here.

United Way: Volunteers and financial donations are needed. The organization says 100 percent of the donations will be used for its disaster response and long-term recovery. Find out more: Click here.