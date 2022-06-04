How to Handle A Bear Market in Stocks According to Professional Investors

How to Handle A Bear Market in Stocks According to Professional Investors

by

It’s been a tough few months for investors. After more than doubling from the COVID low in 2020, the S&P 500 has fallen 14%. It’s been worse for growth investors. The technology-heavy NASDAQ has lost 23% of its value in 2022. The traditional ruler for a bear market is a 20% decline, so the NASDAQ is clearly in one, while the S&P 500 has been flirting with it.

Navigating bear markets can be tricky. It’s hard to keep a level head when all you see is red every time you open your portfolio. Fortunately, TheStreet is home to many seasoned investors with decades of experience managing market volatility. So, we asked them how they manage their portfolios in a bear market. 