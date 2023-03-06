How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift, SZA, Ed Sheeran & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Your favorite artists are ready to hit the road! After two years of rescheduled, postponed or canceled tours and concerts, music fans can rejoice in knowing that live shows are back in full swing.

Madonna, SZA, Beyoncé, Anita Baker, John Meyer, Blink-182, Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Willy Nelson, John Meyer, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are just a small portion of acts heading on tour in 2023. And the list keeps growing.

Below, find a roster of more than 30 of the year’s most anticipated concerts, tours and music festivals. We’ll be updating this story regularly, so be sure to check back for new dates and ticket information.

For more tour guides, check out our roundups of 2023 Latin Tours in the U.S. and Las Vegas Residencies.

From A-Z: A List of Must-See Music Tours (Updating)

Anita Baker performs in concert at The Austin Music Hall on February 12, 2010 in Austin, Texas.

Anita Baker — The music legend hit the road for her first tour in decades joined by Babyface. The tour kicked off on Feb. 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Ari Lennox – The Age/Sex/Location tour kicked off in Las Vegas on Jan. 26. Get tickets here.

Billy Joel — In addition to joining Stevie Nicks for a co-headlining tour, Billy Joel has solo shows scheduled for this year. Get tickets to Joel’s live here and here.

Blink-182 – The band has postponed its upcoming world tour, which was scheduled to start March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. Find ticket information here.

Bonnie Raitt — The “Something to Talk About” singer is scheduled to tour through the end of October. Get tickets to see Raitt live here.

Bruce Springsteen – Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour launched Feb. 1 at the Amelia Arena in Tampa, Fla. Get tickets to see Springsteen here.

Charlie Puth — The singer will be heading out on The Charlie Live Experience tour this spring. Get tickets here.

Chris Stapleton – If you enjoyed his rousing rendition of the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl , the country star’s tour launches at the Houston Rodeo on March 16. Get tickets to see Stapleton here.

Coldplay — The Music of the Spheres World Tour will make stops in Brazil, Spain, Portugal and other countries before hitting the states. Get tickets here.

Depeche Mode – The English band’s Memento Mori tour launches on May 18. Get tickets here.

Ed Sheeran – Ed Sheeran’s “Mathematics” tour makes its way to North America in May. Get tickets here.

Foo Fighters – The Foo Fighters will hit the road this summer. Get tickets here.

Harry Styles – Harry Styles performed a string of shows rescheduled from last year’s Love On Tour. Get tickets to international dates here and here.

Janet Jackson – The Together Again tour starts April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. Get tickets here.

John Mayer — John Mayer is heading out on a 19-date acoustic tour kicking off March 11. Get tickets here.

Lionel Richie — The American Idol judge will be hitting the road with Earth, Wind & Fire for the 2023 Sing a Song All Night Long tour starting in August. General onsale tickets will be available March 13. Click here for more.

Lizzo – The Special tour resumes overseas in February and returns to the U.S. in April. Get tickets here.

Luke Combs – The country star’s tour launches on March 25. Get tickets here.

Madonna – The highly anticipated Celebration Tour kicks off in July. Tickets went on sale earlier in the month. Get tickets for select dates below.

New Edition – The group’s Legacy tour, featuring Keith Sweat and Guy, begins on March 9. Get tickets here.

New Kids on the Block — NKOTB will perform at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 7 and Blockcon on May 26 among other concerts. Get tickets to see the group live here.

From left: Taylor York, Zac Farro and Hayley Williams of Paramore photographed on November 4, 2022 at St. Rocco’s in Brooklyn, NY.

Paramore – The pop-punk band will be hitting the road with Taylor Swift this spring in addition to its own tour dates. Get tickets to see Paramore live here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Red Hot Chili Peppers tour — featuring Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Strokes St. Vincent and more — starts March 29 in Vancouver. Get tickets here.

Santana – The band’s upcoming tour dates includes performance at the House of Blues Las Vegas. Get tickets to see Carlos Santana here.

Shania Twain – The country legend launches her tour at the Tortuga Music Festival in April. Get tickets to the Queen of Me tour here.

Stray Kids – The K-pop group will bring the expanded Maniac world tour to the states in March. Get tickets here.

SZA – The SOS tour starts on Feb. 21 in Chicago. Get tickets here.

Taylor Swift – The Eras tour, featuring Paramore and Gayle, officially kicks off on March 17. Get tickets here.

Willie Nelson — Willie Nelson will be hitting the road for several shows, including a star-studded concert at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate his 90th birthday. Get tickets here.

Wizkid — The North American leg of Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego tour launches in March. Get tickets here.

Zac Brown Band – Zac Brown & Co.’s 2023 tour dates include the Houston Rodeo this past weekend March 5. Get tickets to see Zac Brown Band live here.

2023 Music Festivals: Where to Get Tickets

A general view of atmosphere during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival — April 14-16 & April 20-23; Get tickets here.

Dreamville Festival — April 1-2. Get tickets here.

Bonnaroo Music Festival — June 15-18. Get tickets here.

Lovers & Friends Festival — May 6 in Las Vegas. Get tickets here.

Rolling Loud — March 3-5 (California); Jul 21-23 (Miami). Get tickets here.

SXSW — Mach 10-19 in Austin, Texas. Click here to register and here for more purchasing options.

